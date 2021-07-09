Advertisement
Music

‘Here to win hearts, not medals’: Jonas Brothers clash in new NBC Olympics special

By Ruth Etiesit Samuel
The Jonas Brothers are ready to make their transition from teen heartthrobs at the “Disney Channel Games” to medal-winning Olympians. Kind of.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas will go head to head in a new TV special, “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers,” which premieres July 21 on NBC. With cameos from athletes Laurie Hernandez, Nastia Liukin, Sanya Richards-Ross and Sydney McLaughlin, the pop musicians will train to transform into gifted athletes.

In a new trailer released Friday, Joe said they had always dreamed of this opportunity, which Kevin quickly followed with a promise to destroy his siblings. Nick said, “To be around these Olympic athletes is very humbling, and I don’t know why they haven’t asked us to join the Olympic team yet...”

While the Grammy-nominated trio won’t be featured in the actual Tokyo Olympic Games, which start July 23, they will be going through a series of strenuous Olympic-level events — gymnastics, track and field, BMX racing — just days before the official kickoff.

Their brotherhood withstood the test of tween-pop stardom, but will the competitive nature of their sibling rivalry break it apart? According to Joe, they’re “here to win hearts, not medals, Kev.”

In June, the brothers released a new track called “Remember This,” which will be featured during NBC’s coverage of the Olympics with new, Team USA-inspired lyrics.

“Olympic Dreams,” which will feature commentators Rich Eisen and Terry Crews, airs July 21 at 5 p.m. Pacific on NBC.

Ruth Etiesit Samuel

Ruth Etiesit Samuel is an intern in the Entertainment and Arts department at the Los Angeles Times. She has previously interned at Radiolab and the “Today” show and has bylines in Teen Vogue, Allure, Glossy, Gothamist and more. Born in London and raised in the U.S. by her Nigerian parents, she calls Macon, Ga., home and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

