Nothing but respect for MY president: Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House

Vaccination cards are the new driver’s license.

On Wednesday, “Drivers License” hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo graced the White House with her Gen Z presence to encourage her fellow youths to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A day after President Joe Biden, via Instagram, invited Rodrigo to his residence to help spread the word about the vaccine, footage emerged of the teen pop sensation looking happy and healthy while rocking a matching pink coat, skirt and platform heels upon entering the West Wing.

“I have a special guest with me today,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during Wednesday’s briefing. “Joining us in the briefing room is actress and multiplatinum recording singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, who traversed red lights and stop signs to see us — if you know her music, you’ll get that dad joke there.

“We just want to thank you for using your platform and your voice for elevating the important issue of young people getting vaccinated.”

While introducing the chart-topping “Sour” artist, Psaki explained that Rodrigo is in Washington, D.C., to meet with the president and his senior medical advisor, Anthony Fauci, regarding a new campaign highlighting the benefits of protecting oneself against the novel coronavirus.

“I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination,” Rodrigo told reporters. “I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative.

“It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”

Earlier this week, Rodrigo’s name began trending on social media after the 18-year-old “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star slid into President Biden’s Instagram comments offering to participate in government efforts to appeal to the nation’s youth — who have been getting vaccinated at lower rates than other demographics.

“I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well,” Biden captioned a throwback photo of his younger self. “Who’s willing to help?”

“i’m in!” Rodrigo commented in all lowercase, as the youths are known to do. “see you tomorrow at the white house!”

During her visit, the “Good 4 U” performer is expected to “record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated, including answering important questions young people have about getting vaccinated,” according to a statement CNN got from a White House official.

The videos will later be distributed across Rodrigo’s and the White House’s social media accounts for maximum reach.

The singer’s recent White House collab comes shortly after the record-shattering release of her debut studio album, “Sour,” which has continued to reign over the Billboard and streaming charts for several weeks.

“every song [on ‘Sour’] is so personal and close to my heart,” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram in May. “getting to share them with people is the most special thing I’ve ever done in my life. thank u to everyone who made this album happen.”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.