Britney Spears sends a middle finger to her conservators after hiring ‘real’ lawyer

Singer Britney Spears kneels and points onstage.
Singer Britney Spears performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
(Kevin Winter / Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Britney Spears is literally doing cartwheels after a Los Angeles judge granted her wish to hire an attorney of her choosing in the ongoing fight to end her conservatorship.

The pop musician immediately celebrated the victory Wednesday by sharing a video of herself horseback riding and cartwheeling along the perimeter of a pond. Up until this week, Spears had been represented by a court-appointed lawyer.

“Coming along, folks ... coming along,” Spears posted on Instagram, along with a pointed middle-finger emoji. “New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me.

California

“You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all ... #FreeBritney.”

With the court’s permission, the “...Baby One More Time” hitmaker has appointed federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who swiftly demanded the resignation of Spears’ father as her co-conservator.

“We will be moving promptly and aggressively for his removal,” Rosengart told reporters Wednesday. “The question remains: Why is he involved?”

Entertainment & Arts

During Wednesday’s hearing, Spears expressed a desire to press charges against her father for “conservatorship abuse” and terminate the legal arrangement — which has significantly restricted her autonomy for 13 years — without submitting to “stupid” psychological evaluations.

“If this is not abuse, I don’t know what is,” Spears said, accusing her conservators of depriving her of basic items such as coffee, her driver’s license and her “hair vitamins.”

Entertainment & Arts

In explosive court testimony last month, she alleged that her conservators forced her to work nonstop and take medication that left her incapacitated, as well as prohibiting her from marrying her boyfriend and removing an intrauterine device, which prevents her from having children.

An attorney for Spears’ father opposed the call for his removal Wednesday, arguing that he has always looked out for his daughter’s best interests — despite the “Gimme More” singer’s claim last month that her father “loved every minute of” the control he had over her.

Music

Last week, Spears’ court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, resigned following a bombshell hearing in which the Grammy winner delivered a passionate speech detailing the trauma she has allegedly endured as a result of the conservatorship.

“I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy,” Spears said while addressing the court openly for the first time.

“I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. ... But now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

Music

In the wake of her emotional testimony, the recording artist has received a fresh wave of support from her celebrity peers, including “High School Musical” actor Vanessa Hudgens and fellow pop star Ariana Grande, both of whom left encouraging replies under her latest Instagram update.

“YOU ARE SO VERY LOVED AND SUPPORTED,” Grande commented, along with some heart emojis.

On a recent episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean said his last interaction with Spears broke his heart, adding that his “thoughts and prayers are with her.”

