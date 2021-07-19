After 7 years, Big Time Rush is making a big-time comeback. But who are they?

Oh, oh, oh, oh...

Nickelodeon’s favorite boy band, Big Time Rush, has officially reunited and is returning to the stage. Seven years after its final Live World Tour in 2014, the group announced two concert dates for 2021: Dec. 15 at the Chicago Theater in Chicago and Dec. 18 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

“WE ARE BACK!,” the band’s official account tweeted Monday. “It’s been a minute, but we couldn’t be more excited to see you! Lets make up for lost time.” The announcement was accompanied by a “where are they now"-style video with a dramatic voice-over.

Headstrong group leader Kendall is seen walking through the woods, while James, the hot one whose alter ego was “bandanna man,” is working under the hood of a car in a too-tight tank. Though the Type-A planner and aspiring doctor Logan is said to be finishing up a PhD, he’s really just playing Operation — and the goofball-turned-father Carlos is playing on the couch with his kids.

Created by Scott Fellows, teen heartthrobs Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, Carlos PeñaVega and James Maslow starred in a sitcom named after the band. “Big Time Rush,” which ran from November 2009 to July 2013, featured four hockey players from Minnesota who find sudden fame after a local talent search.

After being whisked away to Los Angeles and embedding themselves at the Palm Woods — a hotel that is home to other aspiring teen entertainers — they must undertake the task of becoming the next big hit while also staying true to themselves.

Apart from their chart-topping hit “Boyfriend (feat. Snoop Dog),” Big Time Rush released three albums: debut “BTR” in 2010, sophomore album “Elevate” and “24/Seven.” Last week, fans suspected a reunion was pending as the singers’ profile pictures on social media and the official accounts were replaced by red dots.

The group briefly got back together in April 2020 to film a COVID-19 PSA, spreading love to fans. After fans sign up for ticket presales, which start Wednesday, they can catch up on all of the crew’s antics in four seasons of “Big Time Rush” on Netflix.