ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

Dusty Hill, the bass player who anchored the rock ’n’ roll band ZZ Top for more than 50 years, has died at age 72.

According to a statement released by the band, Hill died in his sleep in his Houston home. Bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said, “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ’Top.’”

The cause of death was not given.

A native of Dallas, Hill played in a variety of rock ’n’ roll and blues bands while he was a teenager, usually alongside his guitarist brother Rocky Hill and Beard. When Rocky decided he wanted to play straight blues, Dusty and Beard headed to Houston where they met Billy Gibbons, the guitarist who led the psychedelic outfit the Moving Sidewalks. Gibbons had just formed ZZ Top, releasing the “Salt Lick"/"Miller’s Farm” single in 1969. Beard and then Hill joined the band in rapid succession, after which the group signed with London Records.

ZZ Top’s Frank Beard, Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill, in a room at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, Aug. 26, 1975. (Len DeLessio/Corbis via Getty Images)

“ZZ Top’s First Album” arrived in 1971, but it was 1973’s “Tres Hombres” that propelled the trio toward the top of the charts thanks to the sinuous boogie-rock of “La Grange,” which just missed Billboard’s Top 40. ZZ Top capitalized on their breakthrough by furiously cranking out albums (1975’s “Fandango” featured the AOR staple “Tush”) and touring relentlessly, a grueling schedule that led to the band taking an extended hiatus toward the end of the decade. When the group returned with “Degüello” in 1979, they brought with them a new image — Gibbons and Hill both sported massive beards — and a streamlined sound, incorporating the sleek sonics of new wave.

ZZ Top continued to seize trends in the 1980s without abandoning their blues base, a combination that turned them into superstars when the fledgling cable network MTV embraced the singles from 1983’s “Eliminator.” Accompanied by stylish, funny videos, “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs” became smash hits on MTV and radio, turning ZZ Top into the rare ’70s band that thrived in the 1980s. The subsequent “Afterburner” and “Recycler” kept the trio at the top of the charts, setting the stage for a massive multimillion-dollar deal with RCA Records in 1994.

RCA paid the group $35 million to join their roster, a move that coincided with a slowdown in sales. “Antenna,” their 1994 debut for the label, was the only record for RCA to be certified either Gold or Platinum by the RIAA, and their subsequent albums for the label played only to devoted fans.

ZZ Top remained a lucrative enterprise, though, assisted by their 2004 induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The band stayed on the road through the 2000s and 2010s, managing to crack the Billboard Top 10 with their last album, 2012’s Rick Rubin-produced “La Futura.”

ZZ Top is currently in the midst of its 50th-anniversary tour.

Hill is survived by his wife, Charleen McCrory, and a daughter from a previous marriage.

This story will be updated.