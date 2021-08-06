Did someone say free Ariana Grande concert? How to watch her ‘Fortnite’ performance

Can we stay up all night? Watch Ari on “Fortnite”?

Pop star Ariana Grande is headlining the Rift Tour on the popular video game “Fortnite” all weekend long. According to Epic Games, the immersive experience — inspired by the Grammy winner’s library of bops — will take place from Friday to Sunday within the virtual world of the hit survival game.

“Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honor,” Grande said earlier this month in a statement.

“I can’t wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities.”

Like the game itself, admission to Grande’s “Fortnite” extravaganza is completely free — though Epic Games recommends downloading and logging into the software at least an hour before showtime.

The virtual Rift Tour begins Friday at 3 p.m. Pacific, with subsequent showings Saturday at 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., as well as Sunday at 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Fans can participate in the game via PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, PC and Mac devices.

Once inside the game, players will be treated to “popular tracks” by the “Positions” artist, paired with “moments based on elements from the game.” Participants can also download new character avatars modeled after Grande and her pet pig, Piggy Smallz.

“With the Rift Tour, we’re bringing a musical journey to life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends,” said Phil Rampulla, a brand executive at Epic Games, in a statement.

“We’re so grateful to have an iconic superstar like Ariana Grande and her team join us for a musical experience at metaverse scale.”