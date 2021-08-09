Yeehaw! Beyoncé lassos a cowgirl summer with new Ivy Park Rodeo collection

Beyoncé channels her Houston roots for the latest collection of Ivy Park athletic wear.

In a major win for the “Yeehaw Agenda,” the prolific performer and Adidas dropped a fierce trailer Friday for their forthcoming Ivy Park Rodeo campaign, “inspired by the inimitable style and undeniable influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls.”

Throughout the fiery video, models — including the “Lemonade” artist herself — can be seen horseback riding, lassoing and straddling a bull swing while rocking an array of Ivy Park originals.

Among the many rootin'-tootin’ new looks are a matching cow-print sports bra and legging set, colorful hoodies and sweatpants, as well as denim bodysuits, tracksuits and chaps — accessorized with bolo ties, gold belt buckles, spurred boots, bandit-style face masks and, of course, lots and lots of cowboy hats.

To really complete the Wild West theme, the promo also features a variety of high-concept sets peppered with flaming fences, tumbleweeds, horse ranches and rocky mountain landscapes.

According to an announcement from Adidas, the Ivy Park Rodeo collection “celebrates the formidable impact of Black men and women on American Western culture” by honoring the “oft-hidden history of Black pioneers within cowboy and cowgirl culture and their continued influence and impact on the American Rodeo.”

Comprising 58 pieces of adult apparel, five adult footwear styles and 13 assorted accessories, the line is derived from dark denim fabrics and washed heavy French terry materials. In addition to the garments highlighted in the teaser, the collection also includes a denim bucket hat and a small cotton canvas waist bag.

Beyoncé's fourth collaboration with Adidas — arriving six months after the success of their winter collection, Icy Park — debuts Aug. 19.