Musicians are scrapping tour dates again as COVID cases spike. See who has canceled

Here we go again.

Stevie Nicks, Lynyrd Skynyrd and other musical acts are canceling or postponing tour dates once more as the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep across the United States.

Several musicians have returned to the stage as the country gradually reopens for the first time since COVID-19 vaccines became widely accessible. But some have begun to back out of performances as the recent surge in coronavirus cases takes an increasing toll — primarily on the unvaccinated community.

Other performers — such as the Foo Fighters, the Eagles, Phish, Dead & Company and Maroon 5 — are requiring concertgoers to produce proof of immunization before entering their shows.

AEG Presents, the promoter of marquee music events such as Coachella, announced this week a mandatory vaccination policy for staff and fans at upcoming shows. Meanwhile, some major festivals are already canceling this year’s dates, with more likely to follow suit.

As of Thursday, 63% of Californians had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — but hospitals are quickly becoming overwhelmed after seeing coronavirus hospitalizations double over the span of a few weeks.

The new wave of live music cancellations is, of course, reminiscent of the beginning of the pandemic, when musician after musician — from BTS and Billie Eilish to Khalid and Mariah Carey — began scrapping their planned 2020 concert appearances slowly, and then all at once.

Here’s a running list of artists who have altered their 2021 touring schedules so far.

Tony Bennett

After performing back-to-back, sold-out shows with frequent collaborator Lady Gaga last week at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, famed crooner Bennett will no longer go on tour this fall as planned.

“There won’t be any additional concerts,” Bennett’s son told Variety Thursday. ”This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders. ... He’ll be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows.”

Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that the veteran musician had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. In addition to his health complications, Bennett’s advanced age — he just turned 95 — places him firmly in the high-risk category for COVID-19.

“It’s not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling,” his son told Variety. “Look, he gets tired. ... [D]oing concerts now is just too much for him. We don’t want him to fall onstage, for instance — something as simple as that.”

Titled “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga,” the singer’s recent appearance in the Big Apple already had hinted at Bennett’s retirement from live performing. Still on the horizon, however, is his second and final joint album with Gaga, “Love for Sale” — out Oct. 1.

Stevie Nicks

On Tuesday, legendary Fleetwood Mac rocker Nicks, 73, announced her reluctant decision to abort a string of upcoming tour dates in Colorado, California, Texas and Louisiana.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” the “Edge of Seventeen” hitmaker explained via Twitter. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us.

“While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021. Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd pulled out of its forthcoming shows in Ohio, Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama last week after longtime guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Aug. 13 appearance in Atlanta has been moved to Oct. 23.

“Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment,” the group said in a statement. “We will continue to update you on his condition.”

Michael Bublé

Canadian singer-songwriter Bublé also amended his touring schedule last week “due to concerns over the rising number of Coronavirus infections.”

The “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” artist’s August concert appearances in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida have all been rescheduled to October, while new dates for the South American leg of the tour “will be announced shortly,” according to Bublé's Twitter account.

Limp Bizkit

On Monday, rap-rock band Limp Bizkit, which performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago late last month, indefinitely postponed the remainder of its August tour dates “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans,” according to a statement.

“In short, the system is still very flawed,” frontman Fred Durst told Billboard. “Even if the performers, crews, staff, and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole.”

Tickets purchased online for shows in New York, New Hampshire, Virginia, Nebraska and Texas will be automatically refunded.

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

On Wednesday, Grateful Dead cover band Joe Russo’s Almost Dead postponed its upcoming indoor shows in Wisconsin and Missouri to late March, while canceling multiple appearances in Michigan and New Orleans.

“After much consideration and discussion, we believe it’s in the best interest of our fans, band and crew to err on the side of safety and caution at this time,” the group said in a statement.

“As of now, we will continue playing [select] shows with ... additional safety precautions. ... As the year progresses, we will make decisions based on the best data available with the health and safety of ourselves and our fans in mind. We apologize for the bad news and deeply appreciate your understanding.”

The String Cheese Incident

On Thursday, Colorado jam band the String Cheese Incident canceled its weekend performances in Kentucky and Ohio after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19 — “despite all being vaccinated.”

“We are super bummed we can’t play music for y’all, but this is how the world seems to run these days,” the group said in a statement. “Thanks for the continued support, and we look forward to crossing paths soon.”

As of Friday, the band’s shows starting again Aug. 19 are still on.