Tory Lanez’s bail increased after guest appearance with DaBaby violated court order

At Rolling Loud Miami in late July, DaBaby invited Canadian rapper Tory Lanez onstage following Megan Thee Stallion’s festival set. Now that appearance is costing Lanez big time.

An L.A. County Superior Court judge boosted the rapper’s bail to $250,000 from the previous amount, $190,000, for violating a protective order aimed at keeping him away from the “Hot Girl Summer” performer, Billboard reported Monday.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, allegedly shot Megan in the foot in July 2020 outside a Hollywood Hills mansion. He was charged with assault in October 2020 and faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison.

The protective order was issued in October 2020, preventing Lanez from coming within 100 yards of Megan or contacting her.

Despite DaBaby’s previous collaborations with Megan on hit tracks such as “Cry Baby,” he invited Lanez to perform with him unannounced. The show took a turn when DaBaby unleashed a tirade of homophobic comments, resulting in several concert cancellations in subsequent weeks.

Though Lanez maintains his innocence, Megan’s latest album “Good News” sought to address the incident directly with the track “Shots Fired.”

While Megan urged the public to protect Black women in both a “Saturday Night Live” performance and an op-ed for the New York Times, Lanez rapped his denial in “Money Over Fallouts” on his album “Daystar.”