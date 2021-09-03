Drake’s new ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album has fans in their feelings on social media

Drake’s new album, “Certified Lover Boy,” is a certified hit on social media, where fans can’t stop buzzing about the Canadian rapper’s 21-track meditation on love, fame and the music industry.

The long-anticipated record — finally released late Thursday evening (or the wee hours of Friday morning, for listeners on the East Coast) — finds the Grammy-winning artist deep in his feelings, as usual, and features a slew of power collaborations with hip-hop heavyweights from Travis Scott to Jay-Z.

Before the emcee’s sixth studio effort even dropped, Drake had fans scratching their heads over the perplexing album cover — designed by British artist Damien Hirst and consisting of 12 pregnant-woman emojis.

The musician has offered no explanation for the puzzling image, which could allude to anything from the sprawling LP’s Labor Day weekend release to the nearly nine months that have passed since its original due date.

In any case, after a long delay, “Certified Lover Boy” has officially arrived, as have a bevy of Twitter reactions analyzing and making light of the former teen actor’s signature sad-boi lyrics.

Inspired by the vocalist‘s heartsick bars, several listeners composed lengthy imaginary text messages to their ex-lovers, infused with not-so-subtle references to the album’s romantic title.

“all this talk about drakes album got me thinking of you,” one person wrote. “how u left me for another dude. he not even CERTIFIED to be yo LOVER. you left a man and got with a BOY. anyways tell your mom I said hi xx.”

“Certified lover boy by Drake just dropped and I’m thinking back to when I was your lover girl,” tweeted another. “We were certi. I’ve been losing friends and finding peace but I don’t wanna lose you. That ain’t a fair trade to me. I just wish we could get along better. I miss you.”

Others fanned the flames of Drake’s ongoing beef with fellow rapper Kanye West, intensified by the fact that the former dropped his latest record within a week of the latter’s extremely drawn-out “Donda” release.

Coincidence? Some think not.

“Kanye & Drake releasing new music in the same week is a marketing strategy discussed by both parties,” one person tweeted. “You Running to listen with excitement of who’s is better is the goal.”

Several were amused by the rival rappers’ overlapping collaborators, including Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby and Young Thug. Rounding out the artists featured on “Lover Boy” are Lil Durk, Giveon, Future, Yebba, Project Pat, Tems, Ty Dolla Sign, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and 21 Savage.

“Jay-Z being on both Kanye and Drake’s knowing their beefing but knowing it’s none of his business,” one person tweeted, along with a photo of Jay-Z casually sipping a glass of wine.

Check out what others are saying about “Certified Lover Boy.”

Times audience engagement editor Gabriela Fernandez contributed to this report.