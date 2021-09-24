Elon Musk says he and Grimes are ‘semi-separated but still love each other’

Elon Musk and musician Grimes are “semi-separated” after three years together, according to the SpaceX founder.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six on Friday.

He mostly blamed geography and careers for his sorta-split from the singer and mother of their child, saying Tesla and SpaceX had him in Texas or traveling overseas, while the Canadian musician’s work kept her in Los Angeles. Musk moved out of California at the end of last year.

Musk, 50, and Grimes, 33, started dating in 2018, and she announced early last year that she was seven months pregnant. Their baby boy was born in May 2020, carrying the heavy burden of the name X Æ A-12. Even his parents couldn’t agree on how to pronounce the moniker, which was later officially changed to X Æ A-Xii (no numbers) to align with California naming laws.

In addition to his new son, Musk also has five teenage sons with Justine Musk, his first ex-wife. The two have joint custody. Then the entrepreneur was married twice to actor Talulah Riley. He and Riley divorced for the second time in 2016, with Musk starting up an on-and-off relationship with actor Amber Heard that summer.

A representative for Grimes, who was born Claire Elise Boucher, did not respond immediately Friday to a request for comment. However, Musk did give an update on the “Miss Anthropocene” artist’s whereabouts.

“She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room,” he told Page Six. So the separation does seem very “semi.”

Musk took his toys and went to Texas last December, slapping California a bit on his way out.

“If a team has been winning for too long they do tend to get a little complacent, a little entitled, and then they don’t win the championship anymore,” he told the Wall Street Journal at the time. “California’s been winning for a long time. And I think they’re taking them for granted a little bit.”