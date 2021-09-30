Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg to perform at Super Bowl LVI halftime

A five-member hip-hop supergroup will perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI next year.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will join forces for one of pop music’s highest-profile gigs when the NFL takes over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 13, organizers announced Thursday.

The halftime show will mark the first time the five luminaries — including three widely known as kingpins of West Coast rap — have performed together, the NFL said. The high-powered lineup marks the third halftime show produced in part by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation firm, following last year’s performance by the Weeknd and a 2020 collaboration between Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

In a statement, Dr. Dre said, “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career.”

“This is history in the making,” said Jay-Z, who described Dre as “a musical visionary from Compton,” Snoop as “an icon from Long Beach” and Lamar as “a young musical pioneer.” He went on to refer to Eminem as “the lyrical genius” and Blige as “the timeless queen.”

The NFL and Pepsi, the halftime show’s sponsor, said they were also teaming with Dre and veteran producer and record executive Jimmy Iovine to help launch the new magnet high school the two men recently announced. Due to open in fall 2022 in Liemert Park as part of the L.A. Unified School District, Regional School No. 1 (as it’s called) will seek to attract “kids who want to go out and start their own company or go work at a place ... like Marvel or Apple,” Iovine told The Times in June.