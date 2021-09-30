Dolly Parton already loved Lil Nas X. And now she loves his viral ‘Jolene’ cover

About a week after Lil Nas X floored the internet with a haunting cover of “Jolene,” Dolly Parton has spoken.

On Wednesday, the country music legend praised the “Montero” artist’s viral performance of her 1974 classic and thanked him for the homage.

“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene,” Parton wrote on social media, alongside a video of the “Old Town Road” hitmaker’s rendition.

“I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really good,” Parton added. “Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us.”

Less than an hour later came Lil Nas X’s reply: “HOLY S—.”



Last week, the rapper and singer debuted his intimate version of “Jolene” at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, which also featured a few tracks from his chart-topping debut album, including his latest hit, “Thats What I Want.”

“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,” the Grammy winner sang, adjusting the key and tempo of the iconic melody to suit his silky baritone.

“I’m beggin’ of you, please, don’t take my man / Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / Please don’t take him just because you can.”

By Thursday morning, the “Industry Baby” artist’s soulful rendition of the Parton tune had amassed more than 5.7 million views across YouTube and Twitter.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Parton shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and the rising pop sensation — prompting fans of both musicians to envision a collaboration between the vocalists.

On his critically acclaimed debut album alone, Lil Nas X has already collaborated with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat and Elton John. Not to mention his starmaking country-rap crossover, “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

“DOES THIS MEAN THE GAYS CAN FINALLY HAVE A DOLLY PARTON OLD TOWN ROAD REMIX,” tweeted one person.

“Dolly Parton’s recommendation of Lil Nas X’s version of Jolene is a statement by someone who not only has the joy of music and inclusion in their heart, but the confidence to know that someone else celebrating her gift is not a threat to her legacy,” wrote another. “Dolly Parton is The Best.”