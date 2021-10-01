Britney Spears celebrates court ruling with naked pictures from the tropics

It looks as if Britney Spears is feeling her freedom. The pop star has posted naked pictures of herself on a tropical vacation following Wednesday’s court ruling to suspend her father as conservator of her estate.

In the photos, posted Thursday on Instagram and already creeping up on 3 million views, Spears is posing in the bathroom of an island retreat where she has been vacationing with fiancé Sam Asghari, stark naked but for tiny, strategically placed pink flowers. Her back is arched as she strikes a half-dozen poses for the camera.

“Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody!!!!,” she wrote, sprinkling in smiling, laughing and kissing emojis. “Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves!!!,” she added, addressing the bathtub that’s behind her and fan skepticism that she altered the images.

Other photos show her topless in red bikini bottoms, hands covering her breasts, and one shot shows her from behind, walking topless out onto a perfect beach.

In a separate video, Spears walks into the frame topless, cupping her breasts in her hands, and shows herself riding on a boat with Asghari and a small crew. “A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating!!!!!!” she wrote, earning congrats in comments from pals Paris Hilton and Iggy Azalea.

She posted additional video from that boat trip, showing tropical blue waters as they approach an island covered with vegetation. “Having the time of my life here!!!!!” she wrote, including five smiling emojis.

“Britney and Sam are currently out of town on vacation,” an insider told People on Wednesday, the day of her most recent conservatorship hearing, which she didn’t attend. “She wanted to take the stress off ahead of today.” Though the couple’s destination wasn’t revealed, the singer has recently vacationed in Hawaii.

California Photo essay: #FreeBritney fans on why they support the movement Outside a downtown Los Angeles courthouse Wednesday, demonstrators donned pink-accented “Free Britney” T-shirts and held signs calling for investigations of the singer’s management and security personnel, who have come under immense scrutiny following the buzzy release of FX/Hulu’s “Controlling Britney Spears” documentary.

Wednesday was, of course, a huge day in Spears’ legal struggle to disentangle herself from a 13-year conservatorship overseen primarily by her father. Dad was booted as conservator of her estate, and the judge laid out a path for ending the legal arrangement entirely.

“I do believe that the suspension of James Spears as conservator … is in the best interest of the conservatee,” Judge Brenda J. Penny said Wednesday. “The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment, which requires the immediate suspension of Jamie Spears today.”

Jamie Spears was ordered to hand over all assets to certified public accountant John Zabel, who was hand-picked by his daughter’s team and will take over as an interim fiduciary advisor and temporary conservator of the estate. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12 regarding the impending end of the protracted conservatorship.

“Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer,” Jamie Spears’ attorney, Vivian Thoreen, said in a statement Thursday denouncing the decision to suspend her client. She called the move “a loss for Britney.”

But the larger implications of the singer’s situation became more evident Thursday as well, as Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the so-called #FreeBritney bill, aimed at reforming California’s conservatorship system, known elsewhere as legal guardianship. AB 1194, sponsored by state Assemblyman Gavin Low (D-Silicon Valley) received unanimous, bipartisan support in the state Legislature when it passed in mid-September.

The bill, which is now law, calls for a formal review of the state’s conservatorship system after previous reforms were passed but never implemented due to budget cuts, according to a news release. It was inspired in part by the FX/Hulu documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which debuted in February.

The law requires professional fiduciaries to post rates on their websites and prohibits a guardian or conservator from being compensated by the estate for legal services used to defend themselves in court, unless they are found to have acted in good faith.

It prohibits a guardian from hiring or referring a business in which they have a financial interest, and punishes professional fiduciaries who breach their duty — up to and including revocation of their license — with fines payable to the conservatee’s estate.

It also enables the court to better review a conservatorship and investigate a conservatee’s allegations of physical or financial abuse.

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.