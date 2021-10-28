Olivia Rodrigo and the Weeknd lead American Music Award nominees. See the full list

The 2021 American Music Award nominations are good 4 Olivia Rodrigo.

The teen pop sensation leads this year’s nominees with seven nods, including artist of the year. Also up for the top prize is the Weeknd, close behind with six nominations.

Tied for third place with five nominations apiece are Doja Cat, Giveon and Bad Bunny. Rounding out thenominees for artist of the year are Ariana Grande, Drake, Taylor Swift and BTS.

Rodrigo received additional nominations for new artist of the year and female pop artist, while her monster hit of a debut single, “Drivers License,” scored nods for trending song, music video and pop song. Her chart-topping debut album “Sour” is up for pop album.

Advertisement

In addition to artist of the year, the Weeknd drew nominations for male pop artist and male R&B artist, while his popular single “Save Your Tears” notched a nod for music video. His remixes with Ariana Grande (“Save Your Tears”) and Maluma (“Hawái”) are up for pop song and Latin song, respectively.

Voting is now officially open for the AMAs, which ABC will broadcast from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. Fans can cast ballots for their favorite musicians via the Billboard website or by searching “AMAs” on the TikTok app.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Artist of the year

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New artist of the year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid Laroi

Collaboration of the year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”

Trending song

Erica Banks, “Buss It”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

Music video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B, “Up”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”

Male pop artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Female pop artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Pop duo or group

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Pop album

Ariana Grande, “Positions”

Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Sour”

Taylor Swift, “Evermore”

The Kid Laroi, “F— Love”

Pop song

BTS, “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Male country artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Female country artist

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Country duo or group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Country album

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine”

Lee Brice, “Hey World”

Luke Bryan, “Born Here Live Here Die Here”

Morgan Wallen, “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Country song

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Male hip-hop artist

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Hip-hop album

Drake, “Certified Lover Boy”

Juice WRLD, “Legends Never Die”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News”

Pop Smoke, “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”

Rod Wave, “SoulFly”

Hip-hop song

Cardi B, “Up”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, “Calling My Phone”

Polo G, “Rapstar”

Pop Smoke, “What You Know Bout Love”

Male R&B artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

Female R&B artist

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

R&B album

Doja Cat, “Planet Her”

Giveon, “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”

H.E.R., “Back of My Mind”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Heaux Tales”

Queen Naija, “Missunderstood”

R&B song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R., “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Male Latin artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Female Latin artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Latin duo or group

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Latin album

Bad Bunny, “El Último Tour Del Mundo”

Kali Uchis, “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”

Karol G, “KG0516”

Maluma, “Papi Juancho”

Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”

Latin song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Bad Bunny & Rosalía, “La Noche de Anoche”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Kali Uchis, “Telepatía”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái (Remix)”

Rock artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Inspirational artist

Cain

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Gospel artist

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Dance/electronic artist

David Guetta

Illenium

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto