Halloween is over, and you know what that means, Mariah Carey fans
By royal decree, the queen of Christmas has put an official end to Halloween and heralded the holiday season.
That’s right — at exactly midnight Eastern time Sunday, Mariah Carey posted her annual end-of-Halloween video set to the jingly tune of her yuletide classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
In the brief clip, Carey wears a festive, sparkly red gown and approaches three jack-o-lanterns carved with the words “it’s,” “not” and “time.” At the stroke of midnight, the singer wrecks the middle “not” pumpkin with a candy cane-striped baseball bat and trades her spooky Halloween decor for wreaths, stockings and Christmas trees.
Thanks to her seasonal blockbuster “All I Want for Christmas,” Mariah Carey has become this century’s Bing Crosby, the entertainer who soundtracks the holiday.
This can mean only one thing: It’s time for “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to sleigh the music charts and provide a nostalgic soundtrack for the most wonderful time of the year.
"[S]mash that pumpkin and treat it as pie,” a title card reads. “Cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!”
Also featured in the video is a mysterious gift covered in shiny silver wrapping paper and stamped with the date Nov. 5 — hinting that Carey might surprise fans with a seasonal treat at the end of the week.
Christmas has come early for Mariah Carey: the pop star’s original holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release
Before making her formal announcement, the Grammy winner already teased her Christmastime rise last week by cleverly responding to a viral photo of a jukebox in Dallas that has a sign warning patrons that “Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ will be skipped if played before Dec. 1" and will only be “allowed one time a night” after the start of the month.
“is this the war on Christmas I’ve heard about?” one person wrote in a tweet that has amassed more than 51,000 likes — to which Carey replied with an image of herself donning armor on a battlefield, ready to fight for her favorite holiday.
