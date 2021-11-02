Rapper Cardi B will host 2021 American Music Awards

There are some hosts in this house! “WAP” rapper Cardi B will host the 2021 American Music Awards.

The rambunctious emcee is bringing her brand of humor to the Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21 in her debut hosting gig, she and ABC announced Tuesday.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” the five-time AMA winner said in a statement. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!”

Though it’ll be her first time hosting, the Grammy winner is no stranger to the fan-voted AMAs. The hitmaker performed “I Like It” in 2018 with J Balvin and Bad Bunny and made history in 2020 as the first female rapper to win favorite hip-hop song twice.

Im so proud to announce, I’ll be hosting the 2021 @AMAs! Tune in November 21 8/7c on @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/o1cQga3i7d — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 2, 2021

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” added executive producer Jesse Collins. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

This year’s show airs live from Los Angeles and will be broadcast on ABC. It will stream on Hulu the next day.

As host, Cardi B will follow in the wake of a number of A-list artists. Actress Taraji P. Henson hosted last year. Past hosts have included Jennifer Lopez, comedians Eddie Murphy and Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross and Lionel Richie.

Cardi B is nominated for several prizes at this year’s installment: Her single “Up” is up for awards in the hip-hop song and music video categories, and she’s again up for female hip-hop artist.

Meanwhile, teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo leads this year’s nominees with seven nods, including artist of the year. The Weeknd is also up for the top prize and has six nominations. Tied for third place with five nominations apiece are Doja Cat, Giveon and Bad Bunny. Rounding out the nominees for artist of the year are Ariana Grande, Drake, Taylor Swift and BTS.

Country musician Morgan Wallen also landed two nominations, but the AMAs announced last week that the “Whiskey Glasses” singer has been banned from the ceremony after being filmed saying the N-word earlier this year.