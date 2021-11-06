At least 8 dead, scores injured during crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival

Officials are investigating how a Houston music festival spun out of control Friday night, leaving at least eight people dead and scores injured after a crowd surged toward the stage, trapping and crushing audience members.

The disaster — the deadliest at an American concert since a 2017 mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas — unfolded shortly after 9 p.m. Friday during the performance of rapper Travis Scott, who founded the Astroworld Festival in 2018.

Officials estimated about 50,000 people were attending the outdoor event at NRG Park when “the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said at a Friday night news conference. “That caused some panic and it started causing some injuries.”

“It was like a ripple effect. One person pushed, and everyone went,” said one attendee, Gerardo Abad Garcia, 25, of Denver, folding his arms in front of his chest to show how he was “compressed” like “a sardine in a can.”

“There was like no airflow in there. It was just like primal instinct: I had to get out,” Garcia said.

Fans outside the gate of the 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston on Friday. (Erika Goldring / WireImage via Getty Images)

Houston Executive Assistant Police Chief L. J. Satterwhite, who was at the site, said “suddenly we had several people on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode.”

As the tragedy began to unfold, the performance continued. About 30 minutes into the Apple Music livestream of Scott’s set, he notices blue and red flashing lights on the festival floor and says, “There’s an ambulance in the crowd. Whoa whoa whoa.”

After a minute’s pause, Scott announces, “Y’all know what you came to do,” the music starts up again and the concert continues.

At least 17 people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals after the “mass casualty incident” began, according to Peña; of those, 11 were receiving CPR. Officials said victims appeared to be suffering from cardiac arrest.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Scott said in a statement Saturday on Twitter. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

Houston officials are expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Pacific time. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement that law enforcement would review video and interview concert promoters and witnesses to understand what happened, and demanded a briefing from concert organizers and public safety officials “explaining how the event got out of control.”

Fans attend the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday. (Omar Vega / FilmMagic via Getty Images)

“What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. He directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to support the local investigation.

Organizers canceled the festival’s second day Saturday as families gathered at a local hotel to reunite with survivors, many of whom were young. Officials said one of the attendees harmed in the crowd crush was 10 years old.

On Saturday morning, small groups of teens — many still wearing their festival wristbands, shirts and other gear — milled in the hotel parking lot.

“I was really close to the front during it. We were all holding each other up,” said Christopher, 16, clutching Astroworld bags as he stood with his father, who asked that their last name not be used

Wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey, he lifted a pair of battered sneakers he said had been stomped on as the crowd surged over him. He said he saw two people having panic attacks. “I tried to move out of the way,” he said before leaving with his father.

Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston on Friday. (Amy Harris / Invision via AP)

Entrepreneur Jesse Dahl of Denver flew to the Houston concert with his 9-year-old son Christiano, assuming it would be safe for all ages. They met a 10-year-old and took photos with security guards.

“Now my son’s saying, ‘I hope my friend’s OK,” Dahl, 40, said as they stood, still wearing their Astroworld wristbands, outside the reunification center at the hotel.

Dahl said he saw many adolescents in the crowd.

“There were a lot of young kids who didn’t know how to handle themselves,” he said. “You get teenagers with no rules or boundaries, it’s just wild all day.”

Concertgoers described an event that had been unruly throughout the day Friday. Earlier in the day, Garcia said he had to get help from security when the crowd got similarly agitated and surged during a performance by rapper Don Toliver in another fenced area. He said a security guard lifted him over the fence to safety. Later, he said he saw security stop people from crowd surfing.

Garcia said he saw people jump fences to gain admittance to the concert. “There were some people who were out of control, ‘I’m here to mosh, I’m here to throw punches,’” he said, describing the behavior of others. “I don’t think it was security [at fault] so much as the people.”

Early on, before the show started, the energy level at the festival was high. At 2 p.m., a reporter for local station KTRK-TV witnessed a crowd of people bursting through the gates of NRG Park. “Hundreds of people destroyed the VIP security entrance, bypassing the checkpoint,” Mycah Hatfield reported on Twitter. “People were trampled. Some were detained.”

During Scott’s set, Garcia was standing far from the stage when he felt the crowd start to repeatedly surge forward.

Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Festival on Friday. (Amy Harris / Invision via AP)

Dahl, the Denver entrepreneur, and his son were shielded from the crowd because they were sitting in an elevated VIP section, where they could see the crowd grow unruly, “swaying” and shifting forward. “It just got really amped up,” Dahl said.

Vanessa Johnson, 20, a business student at Edward Waters University who was close enough to the stage to see Scott, said, “Things weren’t really crazy until Travis came on.”

Johnson was with friend Julian Ponce, 21, and both said that soon after Scott appeared, they heard people shouting, “Stop the show!”

“There was somebody passed out,” said Ponce, 21, a University of Texas-San Antonio psychology student, who turned to see a circle of people behind him holding the crowd back as they tried to aid a man on the ground.

Johnson said it got so crowded as people pushed forward, “You just get smushed.”

“You kept going forward, backward — you couldn’t move,” Ponce said.

The crowd watches as Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Festival on Friday. (Jamaal Ellis / Houston Chronicle via AP)

At one point, Johnson said she was pushed down with a youth next to her, but Ponce lifted them back up. He could hear others complaining they couldn’t breathe. “We just all stayed together, I had my arms around both of them,” he said.

The pair got separated from their group of friends, and when they had failed to locate one man overnight, they came to the reunification center looking for him. Police told them he was not among those killed or hospitalized. Johnson had a large bruise on her thigh that she said likely came from being trampled when she fell.

“It felt like life or death the whole time we were in the crowd. I have bruises all over me. People were kicking each other, pushing,” said Rebecca Kallabat, 26, who went to the concert with seven friends from Detroit. As the crowd pushed her, Kallabat said she thought: “If I fall, I’m going to die.” She pointed to bruises below her cut-off jean shorts.

Another member of her group, T.J. Yalda, 32, had attended more than half a dozen Travis Scott shows, including Astroworld, loved to mosh and wasn’t surprised by the rough crowd.

“It’s normal behavior. There was just way too many kids,” Yalda said as he stood in the parking lot with the rest of his group. “It’s like playing with fire.” In one of the mosh pits, a youth hit him in the face and busted his lip, Yalda said.

Albert Merza, 43, of Detroit, showed video he’d taken of the crowd just before the crush, including a curly-haired child atop an adult’s shoulders. From now on, Merza said, he only plans to attend shows that are age 21 and up.

Several concertgoers said there either weren’t enough security guards at the event or that they didn’t do enough to intervene as the crowd lost control.

Ambulances line up to take casualties away at the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday. (KTRK-TV via Associated Press)

“I’ve been to Lollapalooza in Chicago, it was nothing like that. There should be a lot of security there, just to be safe,” Ponce said, noting that at Lollapalooza, security officers were in the midst of the crowd so that they could extract anyone injured.

“Here, you couldn’t even see people fall,” Ponce said, because the crowd was so packed together.

Scott’s concerts are well-known for tumultuous energy and boisterous physical activity in front of the stage. One Scott song, 2018’s “Stargazing,” contains the lyric “and it ain’t a mosh pit if ain’t no injuries.”

Scott had previously pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct related to a 2017 concert in Arkansas where officials reportedly accused him of encouraging fans to rush the stage. Scott also pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges in a second case related to a 2015 stampede at Lollapalooza where he had also urged fans to rush the stage, reportedly causing a 15-year-old girl to be trampled.

Scott does not appear to have urged fans to rush the stage during the Houston show, though many fans tried to get his attention about the growing crisis in the crowd. Throughout much of the video, viewers can see people in the crowd, presumably waving for help. At about the 40-minute mark, Scott pauses the show again. “Hold hold hold, we need some help, somebody passed out right here... Security, let’s get in there.” Moments later, the show resumes.

At one point fans chanted,“Stop the show! Stop the show!” in between songs.

Scott, a Houston native, named one of his albums “Astroworld” in honor of the closed-down Six Flags theme park of the same name just across the freeway, also giving the festival in his hometown the same title.

“Our ultimate goal in launching this Fest is to bring some well-deserved recognition to Travis’ hometown of Houston, the place that has made him both the man and creative artist he is today,” David Stromberg, Travis Scott’s manager and GM of Cactus Jack Records, said when the festival was initially launched.

Music festivals like Astroworld have become the backbone of the concert industry, generating millions for headline artists and promoters. Astroworld is produced by ScoreMore Shows and Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s largest event-promotion company, which owns a controlling interest in ScoreMore.

Next weekend in Las Vegas, promoters Goldenvoice and AEG Presents are scheduled to hold a three-day hip-hop festival called Day N Vegas, during which Scott is slated to be one of the headliners, alongside Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator. Scott is also set to be one of the headliners at April’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Scott, who has more than 43 million followers on Instagram, is also known for his romantic involvement with reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

Hennessy-Fiske reported from Houston and Pearce from Santa Cruz. Craig Marks in Los Angeles and Jenny Jarvie in Atlanta contributed to this report.