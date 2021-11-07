Advertisement
Music

First Astroworld lawsuits land; Travis Scott and Drake are named as defendants

A man raising his arm and vocalizing into a microphone on a stage
Rapper Travis Scott performs on Day 1 of the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston.
(Amy Harris / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
The first lawsuits have been filed in the Astroworld music festival tragedy, including one that blames rappers Travis Scott and Drake as well as concert company Live Nation for the stampede that left eight people dead Friday and at least 25 injured.

A Texas attorney on Sunday filed that lawsuit, which also names NRG Stadium agent Harris County Sports & Convention Corp., accusing the defendants of prioritizing “profits over their attendees” during a concert in which a surging crowd killed concertgoers ranging in age from 14 to 27.

“Live musical performances are meant to inspire catharsis, not tragedy,” read a statement from lawyer Thomas J. Henry, who is representing concertgoer Kristian Paredes of Austin. “Many of these concert-goers were looking forward to this event for months, and they deserved a safe environment in which to have fun and enjoy the evening. Instead, their night was one of fear, injury, and death.”

Representatives for Drake and Live Nation did not immediately respond Sunday to The Times’ requests for comment. Representatives for Scott and NRG Stadium declined to comment.

Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Friday/

The identity of the plaintiff in that suit was revealed in court documents posted by the Daily Mail.

According to witness accounts, a number of festival attendees struggled to breathe as the crowd began to compress toward the stage during headliner Scott’s set. The hip-hop artist, as well as special guest Drake, continued to perform as an ambulance entered the crowd to help concertgoers in distress.

A press release attached to the Paredes lawsuit said: “By the time Live Nation finally decided to end the performance, 23 people required hospitalization, 11 were in cardiac arrest, and more than 300 had to be treated at a ‘field hospital’ on site.”
The crowd watches as Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival at NRG park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference. (Jamaal Ellis/Houston Chronicle via AP)

During the concert, audience members repeatedly shouted, “Stop the show!” to no avail as people collapsed and got trampled on the festival floor.

“There is no excuse for the events that unfolded at NRG Stadium on Friday night,” Henry said. “There is every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred. Still, they ... allowed the deadly show to go on.”

In statements made since the concert, Scott said he is “devastated” by the deaths and pledged his support to Houston law enforcement investigating the incident.

A man vocalizing into a microphone on an elaborate stage

"Any time I could make out anything that was going on, I’d stop the show and help them get the help they need,” said Scott, who did briefly pause his set at points to acknowledge the presence of emergency medics and instruct security to aid one person who passed out.

“I could never imagine the severity of the situation.”

In a second lawsuit, reported by Billboard, concertgoer Manuel Souza sued Scott as well as Live Nation and concert organizer ScoreMore.

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

