Watch Adele take over Griffith Observatory in tease for new TV special with Oprah

Don’t underestimate the things Adele will do.

In a new teaser for the Grammy-winning singer’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey, Adele is giving viewers a feel for her “One Night Only” concert TV special, which heralds her “comeback” after a six-year hiatus.

“You’ll hear a lot of older songs, and then four new songs,” the British balladeer says in a new clip released Wednesday.

Part star-studded concert event, part sit-down interview with Winfrey, the special celebrates the pop musician’s biggest hits and previews her forthcoming album, “30.” Adele and Winfrey will unpack the happenings of Adele’s life over the past few years in the two-hour primetime event when it airs Sunday on CBS.

“Being in L.A. as well where I sort of had to recover from everything that happened in my life the last few years. It was the perfect show,” Adele tells Winfrey of her decision to play an outdoor concert at the Griffith Observatory.

Glimpses from the concert show Adele clad in a voluminous black evening gown, singing award-winning hits “Rolling in the Deep” and “Skyfall,” and her new single, “Easy on Me,” as well as bantering with the audience.

A number of famous faces were in attendance, including producer Tyler Perry, actor Gabrielle Union and husband and NBA star Dwyane Wade, singer Lizzo and late-night host James Corden. Adele even calls out Lizzo for upstaging her with her own floral ensemble.

“It will look really elegant, and then I will tell a load of filthy jokes. It’s sort of whiplash for them,” Adele quips to Winfrey.

The interview, which comes on the heels of her splashy Vogue covers, is also expected to address her life after divorce, weight loss and her son — all topics she explores on the new album, which arrives Nov. 19.

Winfrey, whose bombshell interview with British royals Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pulled off a a ratings coup earlier this year, tells Adele that she was interested in interviewing her because she’s “always interested in people who are willing to speak their truth.”

“She actually is the truth,” Winfrey says.

“Adele One Night Only” will air at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on Sunday. It will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.