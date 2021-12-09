Rapper Slim 400 reportedly shot and killed in Inglewood at age 33

Multiple reports have identified a person shot and killed Wednesday night in Inglewood as rapper Slim 400.

An Inglewood police officer on the scene told press that officers located a shooting victim in the neighborhood after hearing gunshots around 7:50 p.m., according to video footage captured by OnScene TV.

Paramedics treated the victim, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The shooting reportedly occurred at Manchester Boulevard and 7th Avenue, and the victim was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

According to TMZ, the shooting victim was Slim 400, the 33-year-old rapper born in Germany and raised in Compton. Slim 400 was known for songs such as “Goapele,” featuring YG, and “Piru,” featuring YG and Redrum 187.

In 2019, Slim 400 was shot multiple times in Compton. He survived the attack after undergoing surgery.

Hip-hop blog Passion of the Weiss paid tribute to Slim 400 Thursday on Twitter, hailing the recording artist as “a Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history — who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force.”

Slim 400 had a daughter named Parris, who is pictured on his Instagram account. In November, he paid tribute to fellow rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in Memphis, Tenn., earlier that month.

In 2013, Slim 400 released his debut single “Turn Up,” featuring YG and Kidoe, after he was discovered by the now-defunct record label Pu$haz Ink. His latest album, “Ice Wata Army,” came out in August.