Michelle Branch announces split from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney

Singer-songwriter Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney have split after three years of marriage.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” Branch said in a statement to People and TMZ. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

The statement comes after the “Everywhere” singer alleged Wednesday in a since-deleted tweet that Carney cheated on her with his manager while she “was home with our 6 month old daughter.” (Branch gave birth to Willie Jacquet in February.)

Representatives for Branch and Carney did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Branch, 39, and Carney, 42, wed at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019. They met at a Grammy Awards party and started dating through the production of her 2017 pop-rock album, “Hopeless Romantic,” which Carney co-wrote and co-produced.

Advertisement

In addition to Willie, the couple welcomed son Rhys James, in August 2018. The singer also has a 17-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle, from her 11-year marriage to bass player Teddy Landau. She and Landau finalized their split in 2015.

Carney is currently on the Dropout Boogie tour with the Black Keys. Branch recently debuted the single “I’m a Man.” She is expected to release her next album, “The Trouble With Fever,” on Sept. 16, and begin touring to promote the album on Sept. 15.