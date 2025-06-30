After outspoken Glastonbury performances, Bob Vylan and Kneecap face U.K. criminal investigation

Bobby Vylan of Bob Vylan crowd-surfs in front of the West Holts stage during Day 4 of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28 in Glastonbury, England.

After several acts at the U.K. festival Glastonbury led chants in support of Palestinian freedom and denouncing the Israel Defense Forces, U.K. police opened a criminal investigation into their performances.

Several outlets including the BBC cited a statement from Avon and Somerset police in the U.K. announcing an inquiry into sets by the rap-punk group Bob Vylan and the Northern Irish rap group Kneecap.

During Bob Vylan’s set, the band’s singer Bobby Vylan (born Pascal Robinson-Foster) led Glastonbury crowds in chants of both “free, free Palestine” and, more controversially, “death, death to the IDF.”

Though police did not cite specific actions that were being investigated, “This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our enquiries are at an early stage,” the statement read. “The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes.”

The BBC, which broadcast Bob Vylan’s set, said in a statement that “The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves.” The network added that it “respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.” Glastonbury’s organizers said in a statement that they were “appalled” by Vylan’s comments, which they said “crossed a line.”

The U.S. State Department also announced the the two members of Bob Vylan would have their U.S. visas revoked. “Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on social media.

The BBC did not broadcast the Glastonbury set from the acclaimed Belfast rap trio Kneecap, which has attracted worldwide attention for its outspoken criticism of Israel’s war on Gaza, including at its recent Coachella sets.

Kneecap instead reportedly roused the crowd in a profane chant against U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who had criticized their booking at the festival after the group’s Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs as Mo Chara, was charged with supporting a proscribed organization for allegedly waving a flag from the terror group Hezbollah at a London concert in 2024 (Chara denied the charge).

U.K. prosecutors, citing time limits, recently dropped charges against the group after a 2023 concert where Chara allegedly said, “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

After the performance, talent agency UTA reportedly dropped Bob Vylan from its roster. Singer Bobby Vylan stood by his comments, writing on social media that “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.”