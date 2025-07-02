Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs verdict sparks AI snark from 50 Cent but resolve among accusers

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was convicted Wednesday on two counts of a prostitution-related charge and acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile sex trafficking and RICO trial came to a close on Wednesday, prompting a variety of reactions from other musicians, accusers, supporters and social media critics.

Federal prosecutors accused the music mogul of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution before his criminal trial in New York began last month. On Wednesday, jurors found Combs, 55, guilty on two counts of the prostitution-related charge but cleared him of the most serious charges: racketeering and sex trafficking.

The split verdict proved a victory for Combs and his legal team, with defense attorney Marc Agnifilo telling Judge Arun Subramanian, “Mr. Combs has been given his life by this jury.”

Rapper 50 Cent — who has trolled Combs on social media since disturbing allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder first surfaced in late 2023 — offered a less formal take on the verdict. “Diddy beat the Feds that boy a bad man!,” the pugnacious “In Da Club” artist said on Instagram.

50 Cent reacted to the verdict by posting a seemingly AI-generated selfie. “[Combs] beat the RICO,” he said, likening Combs to a gay version of organized crime boss John Gotti. For the record, Gotti was convicted in 1992 of murder and racketeering.

On Tuesday, 50 Cent seemingly had hinted at Combs’ partial victory with another Instagram post. “Diddy just told me to tell Yall don’t worry about him, he gonna hold it down,” he captioned another AI-generated photo.

Singer Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) received praise from her legal team after Wednesday’s verdict. The “Me & U” artist dated Combs for about 11 years before their split in 2018. In November 2023 she sued Combs, becoming the first accuser to publicly raise allegations of rape, sexual assault and sex trafficking against Combs. During the weeks-long trial, a pregnant Cassie took the stand to testify about her relationship with Combs and the alleged sexual “freak-off” events he orchestrated.

Attorney Douglas Wigdor said in a statement to The Times on Wednesday that his client “paved the way” for Combs’ conviction. Combs faces up to 10 years in prison for each prostitution-related count. He has been in custody since he was indicted last year.

“By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat — with no reservation — that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial,” Wigdor said. “She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion.”

Combs’ case “proved that change is long overdue,” added Wigdor, who also said his firm remains committed to “fight on behalf of survivors.”

Lisa Bloom, an attorney representing Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard in her sexual assault lawsuit against Combs, said on Instagram “today’s split verdict is a disappointment” but noted the criminal case is different from the civil battle.

“We will continue to aggressively fight our case until we obtain full and complete justice for Dawn,” said Bloom.

Outside the courthouse, Combs supporters celebrated the Grammy winner’s partial victory by spraying baby oil on each other, according to video shared by NBC News reporter Matt Lavietes. Authorities notably seized narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant — among other findings — at Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles during the raids last year.

Several users on social media also expressed confusion and skepticism at the jury’s decision to acquit Combs on charges of sex trafficking. Citing the prostitution-related charges, one critic alleged in a tweet “that is QUITE LITERALLY SEX TRAFFICKING??? hello??”

“Someone [with] a law degree explain to me how that makes sense,” tweeted a second X (formerly Twitter) user.

David Ring, an attorney who represents sexual abuse victims in some of the highest-profile cases, told The Times he felt “the government overreached” in their pursuit of RICO charges.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani also told The Times in an interview prior to Wednesday’s verdict that “the prosecution’s presentation was underwhelming.” He added that the high-profile case was “the most expensive prostitution trial in American history. What a huge win for the defense and a tremendous loss for the prosecution.”

Times staff writers Richard Winton and August Brown contributed to this report.