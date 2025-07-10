Taeil, former singer of K-Pop group NCT, is sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to rape

K-Pop group NCT parted ways with singer Taeil last year after he was accused of then-undisclosed sex crimes.

South Korean singer Taeil is facing the music for the sex crime that prompted his departure last year from popular K-Pop group NCT.

A Seoul Central District Court on Thursday sentenced the 31-year-old musician, born Moon Tae-il, to 3½ years in prison for raping an intoxicated Chinese woman who visited South Korea in 2024, according to numerous outlets. Taeil was sentenced a month after he and two other men, who also engaged in the assault, pleaded guilty in June to charges of special quasi-rape.

The Korea Herald reported on Thursday the three men were taken into custody after the ruling and were each ordered to complete 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program. Prosecutors initially sought a seven-year sentence for each of the men, but the court took into account that they were first-time offenders and halved their sentences.

SM Entertainment, the agency representing NCT and its subgroups, announced in August 2024 that it would part ways with Taeil after confirming he “has been accused of a criminal case related to sex crimes.” At the time, SM Entertainment did not disclose additional information but wrote in its statement, “We recognized the seriousness of the issue, and we have decided that Taeil can no longer continue team activities.”

“We have discussed this matter with Taeil, and it has been decided that he will leave the group,” the K-Pop giant added at the time, noting that the singer was “faithfully working on the police investigation.” SM also apologized for “the controversy caused by our artist.”

Taeil and the two other men — identified by prosecutors by surnames Lee and Hong — met the woman in June 2024 at a bar in the Itaewon district of Seoul, and the four drank together.

The tourist became heavily intoxicated, according to the Herald, and the singer allegedly helped her into a taxi with Lee who took her home. Taeil and Hong followed them separately and raped the woman at Lee’s home.

“The defendants took turns committing sexual acts against the victim, who was severely intoxicated and unable to resist. The nature of the crime is particularly grave,” prosecutors reportedly said. “As a foreign tourist assaulted in an unfamiliar environment, the victim likely experienced significant psychological distress.”

Taeil debuted with NCT, or Neo Culture Technology, in 2016 and was most recently active with sub-group NCT 127 prior to his removal.

The Associated Press and former Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.