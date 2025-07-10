Paul McCartney announces new U.S. arena tour, his first since 2022

Paul McCartney and his band in concert at SoFi Stadium in 2022.

Paul McCartney is hitting the road for his first North American tour since 2022.

After a brief, frenzy-inducing run at the relatively tiny Bowery Ballroom in New York, McCartney announced a new slate of arena and stadium dates Thursday that will hit most of the U.S. — but not Los Angeles just yet.

The tour kicks off with its only Southern California-area date, at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on Sept. 29, before moving to Las Vegas and beyond.

Tickets will go on presale (if you register at McCartney’s website) on July 15 at 10 a.m., with a general on sale beginning July 18.

The tour is a new leg of his long-running “Got Back” run that covers the whole of his catalog, from the Beatles, Wings and solo material.

McCartney most recently won a Grammy for rock performance for “Now and Then,” the single billed as the final Beatles track, which was recovered from demos with the help of cutting-edge mix technology.

