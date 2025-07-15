Beyoncé’s unreleased music was stolen. Now Atlanta PD has an arrest warrant in hand

Jump drives with unreleased music by Beyoncé were among the items stolen from her choreographer’s rented SUV.

Thinking of stealing from Team Beyoncé? Think twice, because Atlanta police have a suspect in their sights after jump drives containing unreleased music by the singer were stolen from her choreographer’s van.

Queen Bey just wrapped up her shows in the ATL, but a bad tone was set for the four-night stand on July 8 when a Jeep Wagoneer rented by Beyoncé’s choreographer Christopher Grant was broken into. The vehicle was on the main level of a parking structure near the city’s Krog Street Market.

Grant and dancer Diandre Blue had stopped at a restaurant shortly after 8 p.m. to get something to eat. When they returned a little more than an hour later, they saw that the back window of the SUV had been smashed and their suitcases had been stolen, according to an Atlanta Police Department report.

The two suitcases held two computers and five jump drives containing unreleased music by Beyoncé as well as footage, plans for the tour production and past and future set lists, the report said. Clothing, Apple AirPods Max headphones and designer sunglasses were also taken, the report said.

“They have my computer, and it’s really, really important information in there,” Grant said in a 911 call released by Atlanta police, keeping his employer’s name out of it. “I work with someone who is, like, of a high status, and I really need my computer.” He told police that the “Find My” feature was tracking his Mac devices.

An officer was able to lift “two very light” fingerprints from the black Wagoneer, and police responded to the area where the devices were pinging. A suspicious vehicle being driven by a man was identified.

Police said Monday in a release that they had secured an arrest warrant for a male suspect. “At this time, the suspect remains outstanding, and their identity is not yet available for release,” they said.

Bey’s tour stop wrapped with a small catastrophe as well: An escalator at the city’s Vine City MARTA station reportedly sped up, then stopped, causing a small stampede after someone screamed. Medics took people out of the station on stretchers and in wheelchairs, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

“the escalator BROKE. someone screamed, people started running and at some point (maybe because the escalator broke and it was WAY too many people) people got injured,” user @carlyraesasuke wrote Tuesday morning on X. “saw some poor lady on one of the benches with her leg bleeding and a handful of others on the floor. madness.”

Next, Beyoncé heads to Las Vegas for the final shows of the Cowboy Carter Tour on July 25-26.