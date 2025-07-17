Steve Miller Band cancels 2025 tour before it even began: ‘Blame it on the weather’

In its cancellation announcement, the Steve Miller Band did not specify which areas or weather events posed a risk to its tour plans.

The Steve Miller Band has pulled the plug on its 2025 tour a month before it was set to kick off. Why? In the band’s words: “Blame it on the weather.”

The California rock group announced Wednesday that it has called off the remainder of its 2025 tour, including several shows in New York and concerts in Southern California, citing several extreme weather conditions.

“The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires makes these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable,” the “Fly Like an Eagle” group said in a statement shared on its social media pages.

The Steve Miller Band announced its tour in March. In May, the group revealed that the slate of live shows would take its members across North America, starting with the East Coast in August. Shows in San Diego, Inglewood and Anaheim were set for November. While the announcement comes amid climate crises, including the fatal floods in the Northeast and Texas, the band did not specify which areas or weather events posed a risk to its tour plans.

Wednesday’s statement also left the possibility of future live performances pretty open-ended: “Don’t know where, don’t know when...We hope to see you all again.”

Though the group concluded its statement by wishing fans “peace, love and happiness,” it was met with division in the comments section. On Instagram, several followers said that they understood the rock band’s decision to call off the tour, while others wrote that they found the justification “odd” and speculated on reasons for the abrupt cancellation.

A representative for the rock group did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for additional information.

Just a day before its sudden announcement, the group continued to promote the tour on social media. On Tuesday, the band’s X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram pages published a photo of Miller, 81, receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1987.

“Catch him and the band on tour starting next month,” said the caption accompanying the photo. The post at the time directed followers to the band’s website to purchase tickets.

Fans visiting the website are now met with the cancellation notice.

The Steve Miller Band was founded in the 1960s and is led by its namesake Grammy-winning vocalist and guitarist. It is also known for songs such as “Jungle Love,” “Abracadabra,” “Take the Money and Run” and “Space Cowboy.”