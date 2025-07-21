Tyler, the Creator releases new album, ‘Don’t Tap the Glass’

Tyler, the Creator has been busy.

The Los Angeles rapper early Monday released “Don’t Tap the Glass,” his second LP to drop in less than nine months.

The new 10-track project closely follows “Chromakopia,” which came out in October, just before Tyler’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium, where he performed songs from the album including “Noid” and “Sticky” and welcomed cameos by Sexyy Red, Doechii and ScHoolboy Q. In February, Tyler set out on a world tour behind “Chromakopia” that touched down for a six-night stay at Crypto.com Arena and stopped last week in New York for shows at Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center.

According to album credits on Apple Music, “Don’t Tap the Glass” — which features no officially billed guest appearances — was produced by Tyler himself; the album has a funky, club-geared sound full of old-school stylistic touches.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Tyler said the LP grew out of a conversation he had with friends about why they don’t dance in public. His friends, he said, blamed “the fear of being filmed.” He added: “I thought damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost. It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme.”

“This album was not made for sitting still,” Tyler wrote. “Dancing driving running any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it.”