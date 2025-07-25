GloRilla’s home was targeted by burglars. She says it’s ‘crazy’ that she was arrested instead

Rapper GloRilla speaks out about her recent arrest, writing on social media, “My house gets home invaded and I’m the only one that gets arrested.”

Rap star Glorilla is spilling her tea about her recent arrest, sharing her side of the chain of events that led to her felony drug charges this week.

The “Sticky” and “TGIF” musician, whose real name is Gloria Woods, said Thursday on X that her run-in with law-enforcement officials was “CRAZY.” She claimed that police, “instead of focusing on finding the Suspects” who broke into her Atlanta home, “they focus[ed] on some cannabis.”

“1. So no I wasn’t busted 2. My house got robbed 3. I wasn’t home,” the 25-year-old performer wrote. “Long story short my house gets home invaded and I’m the only one that gets arrested.”

Officers with the Forsyth County [Ga.] Sheriff’s Office were dispatched early Sunday morning to the rapper’s home, responding to a report of a burglary. Woods was in Indianapolis at the time for the WNBA All-Star Game, where she was the halftime performer. Three suspects entered Woods’ home and were stealing items when an occupant of the house fired a weapon at the intruders. The intruders fled the scene and did not appear to have been injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies investigating the burglary noticed a “strong odor consistent with illegal narcotics,” and a drug task force secured a warrant to search the home. A statement from the sheriff’s office alleges the task force found marijuana “in plain view inside the master bedroom closet.” Woods was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

She voluntarily turned herself in on Tuesday and was released on $22,260 bail later that day. The sheriff’s office said that it has not located the suspects and that its investigation into the burglary is ongoing. Legal representatives for Woods alleged the suspects fled the scene with “high value jewelry” and that Woods’ family members staying at the home “were traumatized” by the incident.

Attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg said in a statement that Woods’ arrest is “a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become” and that their client “is a victim, not a suspect.”

Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement that the homeowner is the “victim of a serious crime” and that officers seek justice but “at the same time ... must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

After speaking out on X about her arrest, GloRilla moved forward by celebrating the arrival of Leo season. The “Typa” artist, who celebrates her birthday Monday, shared on social media revealing pictures of herself posing with a chair. “Anyways, dey done let da LEOS ina door,” she captioned the pics.

The three-time Grammy nominee will take over the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday for her inaugural Glo Bash concert.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.