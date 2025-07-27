Beyoncé surprises fans with Destiny’s Child reunion to cap off Cowboy Carter tour

Destiny’s Child members Michelle Williams, left, Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland onstage during their last reunion at Coachella in 2018.

Beyoncé brought the curtain down on her “Cowboy Carter” tour with a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The stunned crowd roared when Beyoncé emerged on stage with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams announcing, “Destiny’s Child b—!” before the trio delivered a medley of their hits including the 2001 anthem “Bootylicious” and 2004 hit “Lose My Breath.” They also performed a version of Beyoncé’s 2022 “Energy,” along with the song’s viral “mute challenge.”

It was the first time the Grammy-winning singer had performed onstage with her former bandmates Rowland and Williams since 2018, when she played Coachella.

The reunion left fans ecstatic, describing the moment as “iconic” and “legendary.”

“Y’all will never understand how iconic this is considering they’re one of the most successful girl groups of all time,” wrote one on X.

It also prompted some to speculate whether a more sustained Destiny’s Child recoupling might be in the future.

“If this is a sign that destiny’s child will go on tour they can 3x the rent, just make it happen,” wondered another fan on X.

The reunion was an electric moment in a show full of charged moments.

Shaboozey, Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” collaborator, also joined her to perform their hit “Sweet Honey Buckiin’.”

Jay-Z, who made a number of appearances with his wife during her nine-city, all-stadium tour, was in Las Vegas too, where they belted out their 2003 hit “Crazy in Love,” ending the song with a kiss.

The star wattage was high off-stage as well.

“Grand opening, grand closing! Here in Las Vegas with the cowboy crew to watch Beyoncé close out her historic Cowboy Carter tour!!” shared Gayle King on Instagram with photos alongside Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

Also spotted in the crowd were actress Kerry Washington, Maya Rudolph and director Paul Thomas Anderson.