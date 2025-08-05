Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death revealed: Heavy metal pioneer died of a heart attack

The cause of death for Black Sabbath frontman and heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, has come to light weeks after he died in London at age 76.

Osbourne died of a heart attack, according to a death certificate reviewed by the New York Times. The document, filed in London, reportedly lists cardiac arrest and coronary artery disease among the causes of death. The certificate also notes the rocker’s years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease and that he lived with coronary artery disease.

The musician and former reality TV star, bedeviled by health issues for years, died July 22. His family announced his death in a statement shared with The Times.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time, ” the family said.

Osbourne, who revealed his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in early 2020, died weeks after heralding the end of both Black Sabbath and his solo career with a concert set in his band’s hometown of Birmingham, England. For his farewell, Osbourne reunited with Black Sabbath founding members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.The one-day fest also featured performances by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Alice in Chains and others.

Months prior to his final farewell, Osbourne spoke about the physical toll of his Parkinson’s disease, telling his “Ozzy Speaks” co-host Billy Morrison in January, “I can’t walk.” Despite this, he said he is grateful “I’m still alive.”

His wife, former “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne told the Sun in February that her husband’s “voice is as good as it’s ever been” and that he is “very emotional” about his then-impending finale.

When news of Osbourne’s death spread, musicians including Elton John and Osbourne’s Black Sabbath collaborators paid tribute on social media.

“He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend,” John said. “He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

“It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother,” Iommi wrote on Instagram.

Thousands of Black Sabbath fans honored Osbourne’s life and legacy last week as his hearse, followed by his wife and children, made its way through Brimingham, the Associated Press reported. A private funeral followed the public celebration of Osbourne’s life.

Osbourne is survived by his wife and their three children, Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, and several grandchildren. He also is survived by three children from a previous marriage: Jessica, Louis and Elliot.

Times staff writer August Brown and former Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.