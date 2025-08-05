Stevie Nicks breaks shoulder and postpones her solo tour dates

Stevie Nicks performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 29, 2019, in New York.

Stevie Nicks has postponed several upcoming tour dates after fracturing her shoulder.

“Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled,” the Fleetwood Mac singer announced over the weekend.

The affected shows include all her August and September shows, which include Detroit, Brooklyn and Florida dates. Those dates have been rescheduled for later in the fall and winter.

Nicks’ shows scheduled for October are still on as planned, including Portland, Sacramento and Las Vegas.

“Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience,” the statement continued.

Nicks recently delighted Fleetwood Mac fans by reaching enough of a detente with her on-and-off bandmate Lindsey Buckingham to reissue their beloved 1973 collaborative LP “Buckingham Nicks,” their only album together before joining Fleetwood Mac. That LP is out Sept. 19.