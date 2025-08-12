Here’s everything we know about Taylor Swift’s new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift announced her new LP, “The Life of a Showgirl,” after a countdown clock to 12:12 a.m. on Tuesday — an apropos debut for news of her 12th album.

Step aside, tortured poets. It’s a showgirl era now.

On Tuesday morning, Taylor Swift announced her new LP, “The Life of a Showgirl,” and here’s everything — a meager bounty, for now — that we know about it.

1. Word arrived after a countdown clock to 12:12 a.m. — an apropos debut for news of her 12th album. Swift made the announcement on “New Heights,” the popular podcast co-hosted by her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

2. While there’s no information yet about a tracklist or collaborators, shortly after the news, a string of billboards in New York and Nashville directed fans to a Spotify playlist titled “And, baby, that’s show business for you.” It’s full of previously-released Swift hits produced by Max Martin and Shellback, suggesting the pop superproducers had prominent roles on the new record.

3. There’s no release date, but it’s available for preorder on Swift’s website now. The cover art is — assuming this isn’t some misdirection — a cryptic minty green background and sparkly orange padlock.

4. Swift has been relentless in releasing new music over the last few years. In 2024, she released “The Tortured Poets Department,” followed by a massive “Anthology” edition of bonus tracks, which made “Poets” the bestselling album of the year.

5. Additionally, she re-purchased her back catalog of master recordings, first released through Big Machine Records, from investment group Shamrock Capital for a rumored nine-figure sum. Swift’s rerecorded “Taylor’s Version” editions of those albums were a popular rebuttal to her old nemesis Scooter Braun’s purchase of her catalog.

While two of those “Taylor’s Version” LPs (her self-titled debut and “Reputation”) remain unreleased or unfinished, she now plans to reissue the originals as well.