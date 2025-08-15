Advertisement
Rapper T-Hood’s slaying may have been self-defense as police suspect girlfriend’s brother

Rapper T-Hood leans forward with his mouth open and arms up at during a performance
Rapper T-Hood, seen performing at a September 2024 concert in Atlanta, was shot Aug. 8 and died later at a hospital.
(Julia Beverly / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
The shooting death of 33-year-old rapper T-Hood at his residence in Georgia is being investigated as a possible self-defense case, according to police in Gwinnett County, northeast of Atlanta.

Police have identified the alleged shooter as Ky Lasheed Frost, 24, the son of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost. Ky Frost was detained at the scene of the shooting and interviewed, but no charges have been filed against him.

Entertainment & Arts

A representative for Rasheeda did not reply immediately to The Times’ request for comment Friday.

Authorities responded to a domestic dispute at approximately 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 and discovered the rapper — real name Tevin Hood — suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Hood was dating Ky Frost’s sister, Kelsie Frost, according to TMZ. The entertainment news site also published surveillance video recorded earlier this year in their apartment that showed them in a physical altercation. In the video, Hood walks around the bedroom while Kelsie Frost is lying on the bed. The video appears to show Hood as he leaps toward her and begins to choke her.

Ky Frost and a witness, Ariel Miranda Hutchinson, 25, remained on the scene of the shooting last Friday and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Music

Meanwhile, a female victim sustained physical injuries, police said. Kelsie Frost posted a carousel of photos of herself and Hood last Saturday on Instagram with the caption, “Just come get me baby please….. I can’t even type this. I love you papa. I can’t wait to hold you again.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anthony Solorzano

