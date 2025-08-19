Ozzy Osbourne’s family wants to ‘wait a bit longer’ before airing documentary, BBC says

The BBC has offered an explanation for its recent decision not to air a documentary about late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

In a statement to BBC News on Tuesday, the British broadcaster said it opted to hold back the documentary centered on the musician’s final years out of respect for Osbourne’s loved ones who are still mourning the Black Sabbath frontman’s death. Osbourne died July 22 of a heart attack at the age of 76.

“Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film,” the BBC said, adding that it will confirm a new air date “shortly.”

Advertisement

BBC turned heads on Monday after it pulled “Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home” from its programming lineup before it was supposed to air later that evening. A BBC spokesperson confirmed to several outlets that the film “has moved in schedule” and that the broadcaster would confirm details about a new air date “in due course,” but did not provide a reason for the pivot.

Osbourne, who lived with Parkinson’s disease, died two weeks after his farewell concert at his hometown of Birmingham, England. The BBC announced its documentary on Aug. 7, revealing that “Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home” would chronicle the English rockstar’s final years, from his health issues to the preparations for his grand finale. The documentary was filmed over three years and also features Osbourne’s wife Sharon Osbourne and children Kelly and Jack Osbourne. The pair also have another daughter together: Aimee Osbourne.

The documentary started out as a series, then titled “Home to Roost,” but evolved into a one-hour film due to the rocker’s deteriorating health.

Advertisement

Music The 10 essential Ozzy Osbourne songs Ozzy Osbourne, the pioneering heavy-metal singer and Black Sabbath frontman, died at age 76. Listen to 10 of his signature songs.

“We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy’s fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life,” BBC Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, Clare Sillery said in August.

Osbourne was laid to rest in Birmingham during a private funeral last month. A public celebration of Osbourne’s life preceded the burial. Thousands of Black Sabbath fans honored the musician’s legacy as his hearse, followed by his wife and children, made its way through Birmingham, the Associated Press reported.