Morgan Wallen won’t submit No. 1 album ‘I’m the Problem’ for Grammy consideration

Next year’s Grammys will be yet another ceremony where a blockbuster Morgan Wallen album will not take home any awards.

The country music megastar declined to submit his bestselling “I’m the Problem” for Grammy consideration, according to Hits Daily Double and Billboard, who first reported the news. The LP, featuring singles like “Love Somebody” and “What I Want,” debuted in May at No. 1 and has spent 11 weeks and counting atop the Billboard 200 album charts.

Wallen did not give a reason for declining to submit the LP. Despite being the biggest contemporary star in a commercially ascendant genre, Wallen has always had a contentious relationship with Grammy voters.

A month after the 2021 release of his second studio album, the massive hit “Dangerous: The Double Album,” Wallen was filmed using a racial slur and was briefly shunned by the music industry. He later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in 2024 after throwing a chair off a rooftop bar in Nashville.

“I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility,” he wrote on social media at the time. He more recently turned heads for a testy exit from the stage at a “Saturday Night Live” taping.

While he quickly returned to selling out stadiums and dominating pop and country charts, his records never regained traction with Recording Academy voters, even as country music redoubled its critical and popular acclaim in recent years. Wallen’s only previous nominations came from his duet with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help.”