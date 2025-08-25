Irish rap group Kneecap cancels U.S. tour, citing court date

Irish rap group Kneecap has canceled all U.S. dates on its upcoming tour after its fiery criticism of Israel and advocacy for Palestinian causes brought legal trouble and criticism.

“To all our US based fans, we have some bad news,” the trio said in a statement. “Due to the close proximity of our next court hearing in London on September 26 — as the British government continues its witch-hunt — with the start of the U.S. tour, we will have to cancel all 15 U.S. tour dates in October. With every show fully sold out this is news we are sad to deliver. But once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour to all you great heads.”

The U.K. court hearing stems from charges that Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, allegedly displayed a flag in support of terror group Hezbollah at a show in London last year. (Ó hAnnaidh has denied the charges and said the band does not support Hezbollah).

The band’s Canadian shows will continue as scheduled.

The status of Kneecap’s U.S. tour was already shaky after it split from booking agency (and visa sponsor) Independent Artist Group in April following a Coachella performance that included intense criticism of the Israeli government and its attacks on Gaza.

The band also drew the ire of local British police after its recent Glastonbury performance, which included similar Palestinian advocacy that prompted an investigation but as of yet no charges.

