Lil Nas X speaks out amid felony charges, hospitalization: ‘Terrifying last four days’

Lil Nas X was released Monday afternoon after posting $75,000 bail. He is due back in court next month.

Grammy winner Lil Nas X wants his fans to know he’s “gonna be all right” after he was hospitalized and arrested on suspicion of charging at police last week.

The “Old Town Road” and “Industry Baby” singer (real name Montero Lamar Hill) returned to social media Tuesday morning, hours after he posted $75,000 bail and was released from a Van Nuys jail. In a selfie video posted to his Instagram story, Lil Nas X refers to himself in third person and tells followers, “She’s gonna be OK, y’all. OK?”

“She’s gonna be all right. S—,” he continues, chuckling. “That was terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying four days but ya girl’s gonna be all right.”

The 26-year-old “Dreamboy” musician did not speak further on his run-in with police, which began early Thursday evening with his naked stroll through Studio City. Lil Nas X was hospitalized for a possible overdose Thursday after officers responded to the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard to reports of a “nude man walking in the street,” an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to The Times last week.

Police also booked the singer at the LAPD’s Valley Jail section in Van Nuys later Thursday morning on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a police officer. He was charged Monday with four felony counts — three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer — related to the incident. He allegedly assaulted officers who were trying to take him into custody. At least three were injured, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said.

He pleaded not guilty on all counts at his arraignment on Monday. He is due back in court Sept. 15. He faces up to five years in state prison if convicted on all charges.