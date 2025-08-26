Baby, just say yes! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged 2 years into their love story

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement Tuesday after two years of dating and much speculation.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking their love story to the next chapter.

The Grammy-winning “Love Story” pop icon and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are engaged, the couple announced Tuesday in a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift captioned photos from the garden engagement.

Weeks before getting engaged the pair hit another personal milestone: They finally finally appeared together on Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother and retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce. The podcast was also where Travis Kelce took his shot at a romance with the Grammy winner back in 2023.

Advertisement

During the “New Heights” episode, which marked Swift’s podcasting debut, the singer said her relationship with Kelce “is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.”

Swift also announced her upcoming album, “The Life of a Showgirl” on the podcast.

Voices Column: Taylor and Travis’ whirlwind romance is the love story we’ve been waiting for How did an unlucky-in-love pop star and a good-natured tight end become America’s sweethearts almost overnight? The obsession runs deeper than fame, our columnist writes.

With marriage on the horizon, it seems Swift and Kelce have come a long way since officially becoming an item in fall 2023. Their romance can be traced back to July 2023, when Kelce attended an Eras tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs’ house. The NFL star managed to get a friendship bracelet with his phone number to Swift’s camp and the two eventually got in touch.

Advertisement

Their rumored romance quickly became commentary fodder for NFL broadcasts (sometimes to sports fans’ chagrin). Then things took a turn when Swift seemingly accepted Kelce’s personal invitation to a home game in September 2023 and was seen cheering for him in a private box alongside his mother, Donna Kelce. Soon enough, Swift became a staple in the Chiefs audience.

Swift and Kelce’s relationship dominated the news cycle and most coverage of the NFL season. Feeding into the obsession, both Swifties and sports fans on social media created memes, TikTok videos and other social media content dissecting nearly every detail of the couple’s interactions and public appearances.

Voices Column: Why are we so obsessed with the Travis/Taylor Super Bowl? We asked the man himself. Before Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end / Taylor Swift boyfriend discusses the values that he and the pop star stand for.

From late 2023 to early 2024, their blooming relationship also proved to be a boon as Swift carried on with her blockbuster, career-spanning Eras Tour and Kelce prepared for Super Bowl LVIII, where the Chiefs faced the San Fransisco 49ers. When the Chiefs won, Swift joined Kelce on the field, kissing and hugging her athlete boyfriend.

Advertisement

Swift and Kelce’s love didn’t just play out on the field. During a November 2023 show, Swift changed lyrics to her hit “Karma” to mention “the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” sending fans and Kelce into a frenzy. Then in June 2024, as Swift‘s tour continued, Kelce joined his superstar girlfriend on stage in London.

When the 2024-25 NFL season began in September, Swift returned regularly to Arrowhead Stadium for Chiefs home games.

Swift brought her Eras Tour to an end in December 2024 and hosted a private wrap party to celebrate her musical marathon. As photos from the party went public, eagle-eyed fans noticed more than Swift, Kelce and their VIP attendees. Social media sleuths claimed photos of Swift’s hands had been Photoshopped to conceal the presence of an engagement ring, Page Six reported at the time.