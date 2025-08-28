Ariana Grande returns to L.A. stages for 2026 tour after six-year hiatus

A whole lot has happened in the world in the years since Ariana Grande last toured in 2019. But the “Wicked” star is finally returning to the road next year in support of her latest album, 2024’s “Eternal Sushine.”

Grande’s tour kicks off in June 2026, and comes to Los Angeles later that month for four nights split between the Crypto.com Arena and Kia Forum. Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale Sept. 10.

While Grande’s last tour wrapped up in December of 2019, after her “Sweetener” and “Thank U, Next” albums, the singer has been a fixture in theaters recently. In November, she’ll star in “Wicked: For Good,” the sequel to her smash hit with Cynthia Erivo, and she is currently shooting the “Meet the Parents” franchise sequel “Focker In-Law.”

Advertisement

The tour announcement will be relief to Ari fans who feared she might not return to live stages for some time (she headlined Coachella in 2019 to mixed reviews). Last year, she told Variety that “I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon. I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now. … I am appreciative for [my fans’] understanding.”