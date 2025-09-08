At VMAs 2025, an Ozzy Osbourne tribute lures Steven Tyler further out of retirement

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards honored the music of late rocker Ozzy Osbourne with a tribute performance by Yungblud, left, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry.

At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, a final farewell for one rock giant heralded the televised return of another.

Aerosmith vocalist Steven Tyler returned to the stage during the annual awards show, joining bandmate Joe Perry , singer Yungblud and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt to honor the life and music of late heavy metal pioneer and Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July at age 76. “Livin’ on the Edge” singer Tyler, 77, helped the VMAs pay tribute to Osbourne more than a year after Aerosmith announced its retirement from touring.

Sunday’s tribute was a medley of the hits “Crazy Train,” “Changes” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home”and began with Yungblud energizing the crowd with his take on the first song. Before making his way up to the stage, Yungblud kissed the cross necklace Osbourne had gifted him and appeared to mouth, “For Ozzy!”

Advertisement

Yungblud also offered VMAs attendees a taste of his performance from the Black Sabbath “Back to the Beginning” farewell concert in July. After plenty of head-banging during “Crazy Train,” he slowed things by singing an excerpt from “Changes,” which he had performed at Osbourne’s final show.

Finally, Tyler made his grand entrance with Perry, singing the opening lyrics to Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” Images of Osbourne throughout his life faded in and out in the background. Yungblud joined Tyler for the tribute’s grand finale, harmonizing and trading lines to finish out the emotional power ballad.

“Ozzy forever, man!,” Yungblud yelled out at the end of the song, embracing Tyler.

Aerosmith announced its decision to step away from live performances after Tyler injured his vocal cords during a September 2023 show on the group’s Peace Out: The Farewell Tour. The rock band’s August 2024 announcement said Tyler had struggled with “getting his voice to where it was before his injury.”

“Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible,” the statement added. “We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.”

Advertisement

Tyler reportedly returned to performing live months after that announcement, jamming with Aerosmith bandmate Tom Hamilton for his sixth annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards viewing party in February at the Hollywood Palladium. He delivered a six-song set that also featured appearances by Bettencourt, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Lainey Wilson and other musicians, according to Billboard.

After the VMAs, Tyler’s daughter Mia Tyler praised her father’s stage comeback, sharing a snippet of the performance to her Instagram. “And that’s how you do a tribute,” she captioned her post. “Beautiful. Just beautiful.”

“And how good does my dad look??? So proud of him,” the younger Tyler added before sending her love to Osbourne’s loved ones.

Advertisement

The VMAs aired live on CBS from the UBS Arena in New York and saw LL Cool J pick up hosting duties. Lady Gaga, hours before her concert at Madison Square Garden, was the big winner of the night, taking home four prizes including artist of the year and best direction. Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter followed with three wins apiece.

Mariah Carey joined the exclusive club of Video Vanguard award winners while Busta Rhymes and Ricky Martin picked up the Rock the Bells visionary award and Latin icon award, respectively. In true diva fashion, Carey jokingly threw some shade at the music show for previous snubs as she received the award from Grande.

“I can’t believe I’m getting my first VMA tonight. I just have one question: What in the Sam Hill were you waiting for?” she said, adding “I’m kidding, I love you MTV, this is amazing.”