Coachella 2026 lineup: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G to headline festival

Sabrina Carpenter will headline the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G will headline the twin weekends of the festival, which return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio April 10-12 and 17-19, 2026.

Other notable acts include elder statesmen such as Iggy Pop, David Byrne and Devo, rock acts including the Strokes and Turnstile, pop star Addison Rae, EDM superstar Kaskade, rapper Young Thug and dozens of others.

The bottom of the festival poster also announces something called “The Bunker Debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia.”

The British rock band Radiohead recently announced European tour dates.

Promoter Goldenvoice has traditionally released the festival’s lineup in January, three months or so before the event.

Passes go on sale at 11 a.m. Pacific on Friday, Sept. 19 at www.coachella.com.

See the full lineup.

This story is developing.