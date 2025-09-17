Yes, Cardi B is expecting her fourth child. Yes, the father is NFL star Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B are expecting their first child together after they confirmed their relationship earlier this year

Cardi B, to put it simply, has a lot going on.

The Grammy-winning rapper, in the midst of promoting her sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?,” and after securing a victory over a litigious security guard, is pregnant with her fourth child. The 32-year-old music star announced the news — and put an end to the pregnancy speculation — on “CBS Mornings” in an interview with Gayle King published Wednesday.

“The latest rumor about you is that you are having a baby, and I want to know what, if anything, you want to share about that with the class,” King prompted the “Bodak Yellow” performer.

Cardi B replied, “Well, yes I am. I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs.”

Later in the interview, Cardi B explained to King that she feels she’s “in a good space” professionally and personally, adding that she feels “powerful” pursuing the latest chapter in her music career while also “creating a baby.” Additionally, she touted her relationship with New England Patriots wide receiver Diggs.

“Me and my man were very supportive of each other. We’re like in the same space in our careers,” the Bronx native explained, adding she and her boyfriend are both striving to be better in their respective fields. “We’re never comfortable. We just want to keep doing it.”

Cardi B and Diggs, 31, publicly debuted their relationship in May after they were spotted together at the Met Gala and enjoying each other’s company during a Valentine’s Day weekend getaway in Miami. She and Diggs made their romance official months after the hip-hop star separated from ex-husband Offset in 2024.

She and the Migos rapper married in 2017 and share three young children, including their youngest daughter, who was born in September 2024. Since their split, the exes have traded barbs through social media and their music.

Months into her relationship with Diggs, Cardi B told King she feels “very safe” with her new beau, who she says makes her feel “very confident and very strong.”

Before her interview with King, Cardi B did confront the pregnancy rumors — just not with the same cool and collected front. Earlier this month, she hurled a pen and some scathing words at a man who asked about her relationships with Offset and Diggs as she exited an Alhambra courthouse during her civil assault trial.

“Insiders are claiming that Offset is publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the fourth time,” the man said. “Do you foresee any paternity issues with Stefon Diggs?”

She responded by throwing a pen in the man’s direction, saying, “Don’t disrespect me.”

“You’re disrespectful, don’t do that. Do you see women asking those types of questions to me?” Cardi B scolded the man as she walked to her SUV. “Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those types of questions? Act like you have some manners. And your mama taught you, respect women.”

Cardi B told King she felt frustrated by the pressure to disclose her pregnancy and said she wanted to share the news on her own time. “Let me see a couple more sonograms, let my baby be healthy,” she said.

In addition to juggling her fourth pregnancy and her incoming album, and the press that goes with it, Cardi B also announced on Tuesday she is hitting the road in February for her Little Miss Drama tour. She will play several shows in California that month, including a stop at the Kia Forum on Feb. 15.

Cardi B’s “Am I the Drama?” drops Friday, seven years after she debuted with 2018’s “Invasion of Privacy.” The 23-track release will also feature Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker and Tyla, she revealed this week.

Clearly, Cardi B is full steam ahead in promoting her album. Not even a pregnancy reveal could get in the way of that.

“By the way, now that I’ve talked about it, y’all better get my album. Y’all wanted to know, right? Now y’all know,” she told the off-camera “CBS Mornings” crew. “Now y’all could buy my album. So I could buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff.”