‘I’ve had a great life’: Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer depicts road to final show

“What do you think of a big farewell show?” Sharon Osbourne asks her husband in the trailer.

Just three months after rock ’n’ roll legend Ozzy Osbourne died at age 76, a new documentary will shed light on his final days.

Paramount+ released a trailer Wednesday for a new documentary film following the life of Osbourne, who died from a heart attack July 22. The film, “Ozzy: No Escape From Now,” was initially announced in February on his official site.

“The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through. There’s been times when I thought my number was up,” Osbourne previously said of his career. “But making music and making two albums saved me. I’d have gone nuts without music.”

The press release describes the film as a “warm and deeply personal portrait” of Osbourne and how his world “shuddered to a halt” six years ago upon receiving his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2019. Notably, it is said to depict the lead-up to the 76-year-old’s final farewell show, “Back to the Beginning,” at Villa Park on July 5.

Directed by BAFTA winner Tania Alexander and produced by Echo Velvet, the film also includes commentary from an array of Osbourne’s closest family and friends.

“Ozzy’s one regret is that he never really got to say goodbye to his fans,” his wife Sharon Osbourne says in the trailer.

Later, she poses a question to her husband: “What do you think of a big farewell show?”

“If I’m gonna go up there, I wanna be up there the old Ozzy singing,” he replies.

The film is not the only tribute to Osbourne, as a special performance at the 2025 VMAs was dedicated to the Black Sabbath frontman.

The farewell saw Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler come out of retirement to perform alongside bandmate Joe Perry, singer Yungblud, and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. It featured a medley of hits, including “Crazy Train,” “Changes” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

“Ozzy forever, man!” Yungblud yelled out at the end, before embracing Tyler.