‘I’ve had a great life’: Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer depicts road to final show
Just three months after rock ’n’ roll legend Ozzy Osbourne died at age 76, a new documentary will shed light on his final days.
Paramount+ released a trailer Wednesday for a new documentary film following the life of Osbourne, who died from a heart attack July 22. The film, “Ozzy: No Escape From Now,” was initially announced in February on his official site.
When ‘The Osbournes’ premiered in 2002, we saw a different kind of TV family with a patriarch who wasn’t afraid to curse, shout and strip away his rock star persona for millions of viewers.
“The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through. There’s been times when I thought my number was up,” Osbourne previously said of his career. “But making music and making two albums saved me. I’d have gone nuts without music.”
The press release describes the film as a “warm and deeply personal portrait” of Osbourne and how his world “shuddered to a halt” six years ago upon receiving his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2019. Notably, it is said to depict the lead-up to the 76-year-old’s final farewell show, “Back to the Beginning,” at Villa Park on July 5.
After a year of seclusion, Ozzy Osbourne revealed Tuesday that he has Parkinson’s disease. Now he’s planning to make up for the 2019 tour he postponed.
Directed by BAFTA winner Tania Alexander and produced by Echo Velvet, the film also includes commentary from an array of Osbourne’s closest family and friends.
“Ozzy’s one regret is that he never really got to say goodbye to his fans,” his wife Sharon Osbourne says in the trailer.
Later, she poses a question to her husband: “What do you think of a big farewell show?”
“If I’m gonna go up there, I wanna be up there the old Ozzy singing,” he replies.
The film is not the only tribute to Osbourne, as a special performance at the 2025 VMAs was dedicated to the Black Sabbath frontman.
The VMAs 2025 honors late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne with a tribute that lured Steven Tyler further out of retirement and featured Yungblud, Joe Perry and Nuno Bettencourt.
The farewell saw Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler come out of retirement to perform alongside bandmate Joe Perry, singer Yungblud, and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. It featured a medley of hits, including “Crazy Train,” “Changes” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”
“Ozzy forever, man!” Yungblud yelled out at the end, before embracing Tyler.
