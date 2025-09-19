D4vd appears to call off Greek Theatre show amid police investigation

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The singer D4vd appeared to have called off a concert at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre as police investigate his connection to the death of a teenage Inland Empire girl whose decomposed body was discovered this month in a car registered to the musician.

A listing for a show scheduled for Saturday night at the Greek had disappeared from the venue’s website by Friday morning, though Ticketmaster will still offering tickets for the gig early Friday along with tickets for a show scheduled for Friday night at the Warfield in San Francisco.

Representatives for D4vd and the Greek Theatre didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about Saturday’s concert. The Times has learned that an event at L.A.’s Grammy Museum scheduled for Wednesday — in which D4vd planned to perform and to take part in a conversation about his work — has been canceled.

Last week, D4vd, 20, announced that he would release a deluxe edition of his 2025 album, “Withered,” on Friday, but the project hadn’t appeared on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music by Friday morning.

Advertisement

Police are investigating the singer’s ties to Celeste Rivas, who was reported missing in April 2024 and whose whereabouts were a mystery until this week, when authorities identified her remains after they found a body in the trunk of a Tesla in a Hollywood tow lot on Sept. 8.