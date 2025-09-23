Coachella 2026 is sold out three days after passes go on sale

After a few post-pandemic years of relatively slower sales, the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival has sold out for both weekends.

“She’s gone, dance on. See you in April,” the festival posted Monday, announcing that all GA and VIP passes were spoken for, and inviting any stragglers to join wait lists for both weekends. Ticket prices begin at $799 for GA; they’re currently selling on StubHub for just under $1,000.

Next year’s festival — to be held April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio — will feature Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and the EDM producer Anyma as headliners, alongside a typically expansive bill featuring a Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize collaboration, indie rock heartthrob Sombr, rapper Young Thug, a reunion of K-pop group BIGBANG and many others.

The news of a fast sellout is surely welcome to promoter Goldenvoice, which after a splashy return in 2022 saw its recent festivals take more time than usual to sell out its opening weekend, with tickets for weekend two sometimes still available right up until the event. Pre-pandemic, the festival usually sold out before the lineup was even announced.

The news is also an interesting data point for the health of the concert industry, which has seen some beloved festivals like Pitchfork Music Festival, Atlanta’s Music Midtown and Delaware’s Firefly cancel in the face of a soft market, and some headline tours dramatically downsize or slash prices in recent years.

Veteran Coachella goers know there are always means for dedicated fans to find tickets. It just might take some additional swag this year.

