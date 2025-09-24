Taylor Swift wins 5-year restraining order against her alleged stalker

The man is alleged to have visited Swift’s home numerous times and claimed she was the mother of his child.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Taylor Swift has been granted a five-year restraining order against an alleged stalker.

According to court documents obtained by The Times, the 35-year-old singer won the order on Monday. She had initially filed a declaration in Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 6, and was subsequently granted a temporary order three days later.

The man, Brian Jason Wagner, is alleged to have attempted to enter her Los Angeles home on three occasions in July 2024, the Cut reports . In one incident, Wagner allegedly wielded “a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon.”

He allegedly told Swift a series of “untrue” statements “disconnected from reality,” including the claims that he lived on her property, that they were in a relationship together, and that she was the mother of his child.

Advertisement

The declaration also alleged that Wagner had appeared at her home on May 21 and 22. He claimed to have been “checking on a friend.”

Swift’s security team reportedly generated a criminal-history report on Wagner, which revealed he was previously incarcerated and, during this time, wrote numerous letters to Swift describing an “infatuation” with her and the “romantic relationship” they had.

He also allegedly attempted to redirect mail from her home and successfully changed his driver’s license address to hers with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Alex Welch, a security staffer for Swift, became aware of this when said driver’s license was mailed to the star’s residence, USA Today reports .

Advertisement

According to the order issued Monday, Wagner must stay away from all of Swift’s homes, vehicles and workplaces, and may not contact her in any way. Additionally, it prevents him from owning firearms or body armor.

Court documents say that Wagner is from Colorado and did not appear at Monday’s hearing.

This isn’t the first time Swift has had to seek a restraining order against an individual. In 2014, she sought out an injunction against a man who had allegedly been issuing threats to her and her family.

Timothy Sweet was alleged to have maintained that he was married to Swift, and declared he would “kill any man who gets in the way” of his perceived relationship with her. According to court documents, he also allegedly visited her homes in Nashville and Beverly Hills.

Advertisement

“Mr. Sweet’s course of conduct, including threats to harm my family, are seriously alarming and harassing and are extremely distressing to me and my family,” she wrote in a declaration, filed on Mar. 3, 2014.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man named Daniel Cole had a no-contact order issued against him after visiting Swift’s Rhode Island vacation home. A judge claimed he had ignored warnings, and Cole was released on his own recognizance.