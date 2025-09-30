Lola Young cancels ‘everything for the foreseeable future’ days after collapsing onstage

Lola Young has announced she is canceling all of her upcoming events.

British singer-songwriter Lola Young has announced she is canceling all of her upcoming events just days after collapsing onstage during a performance.

“I’m going away for a while,” Young wrote Tuesday on social media. “It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future. Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know.”

Known for her charming breakout hit “Messy,” Young collapsed onstage Saturday during her performance on the New York stop of the All Things Go music festival. The 24 year-old confirmed Sunday on Instagram that she would have to cancel her Washington, D.C., performance set for later that day.

“I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this,” she wrote. “I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future.”

Among Young’s scheduled events was a North American tour kicking off in November in support of her second album, “I’m Only F— Myself,” which was released earlier this month. The tour was expected to conclude with two dates at the Hollywood Palladium in December.

Those who had purchased tickets for her shows would “obviously” be entitled to a refund, Young mentioned in her Tuesday post.

“I really hope you’ll give me a second chance,” she wrote, “once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger.”