Music

Future Ruins, Nine Inch Nails’ film-music festival, is canceled

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs at Kia Forum on Sept. 18.
Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs at Kia Forum on Sept. 18.
(Hon Wing Chiu / For The Times)
August Brown staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By August Brown
Staff Writer Contact
  • Nine Inch Nails’ Future Ruins film-music festival set for Nov. 8 in Los Angeles has been abruptly canceled.
  • The star-studded lineup included Oscar winners Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, John Carpenter, Danny Elfman and other acclaimed film composers.
  • Organizers cited logistical complications and chose to cancel rather than deliver a compromised experience to festivalgoers.

Future Ruins, the hotly-anticipated Nov. 8 film-music festival from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, has been canceled.

“Unfortunately Future Ruins will not move forward this year,” organizers said in a statement. “The reality is, due to a number of logistical challenges and complications, we feel we cannot provide the experience that’s defined what this event was always intended to be. Rather than compromise, we’re choosing to re-think and re-evaluate. Meanwhile, we are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate all the interest and support.”

The Live Nation-produced event at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center was booked as a compendium of cutting-edge composers to showcase their film work in an unorthodox live setting. Headlined by the Nine Inch Nails bandmates, who have won Oscars for their film scores including “The Social Network” and “Soul,” the event was slated to host John Carpenter, Questlove, Danny Elfman, Mark Mothersbaugh and Hildur Guðnadóttir among many others.

The fest’s cancellation comes on the heels of Nine Inch Nails’ sold-out “Peel It Back” tour, which hit the Form last month and is scheduled to return to Southern California in March next year. The band will also play a club-heavy version of its live set as Nine Inch Noize (with collaborator Boys Noize) at Coachella next year.

